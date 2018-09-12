Roadrunner Transportation Systems Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week and Awards Drivers of the Year

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. ("Roadrunner" or the "company") (NYSE : RRTS ), is proud to commemorate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW) and present eleven individuals with Driver of the Year awards this week. NTDAW is celebrated on an annual basis during the month of September to recognize the invaluable contributions made by the millions of professional men and women drivers who deliver goods to America's communities.

"Each year we look forward to the recognizing our drivers and independent contractors during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week," said Curt Stoelting, CEO of Roadrunner Transportation Systems. "Our team is extremely proud to celebrate and applaud the phenomenal work of truck drivers. We appreciate and commend their commitment to safety and on-time delivery."

The Driver of the Year award was given to a select group of individuals who exemplified outstanding performance in safety, dependability, communication or community involvement. Recipients were honored at local ceremonies and presented with a framed certificate and monetary award.

"In conjunction with National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, we are extremely proud to award eleven individuals with a Driver of the Year award. Recognition of a job well done is extremely important and we are proud to present this prestigious award to a select group that have gone above and beyond this year," said Mike Gettle, President and COO of Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Winners of the Driver of the Year award include:

Besar Neci and Drilon Neci from Belleville, MI

and from Javier Espino from Chicago, IL

from Jim Sutton from Omaha, NE

from Kenneth Sutton, Jr. from Atlanta, GA

from Mauni Koloa from Los Angeles, CA

from Ray Dobson from Philadelphia, PA

from Richard Bontrager from Kokomo, IN

from Rodolfo Legarda from El Paso, TX

from Stanislaw Wojinicki from Dallas, TX

Steven Hopper from Indianapolis, IN

from Willie Martin from Little Rock, AR

All 120 company locations across the country are participating in NTDAW celebrations with more than 3,400 company drivers and independent contractors invited to attend the special events.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems is a leading asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics service provider offering a full suite of solutions under the Roadrunner®, Active On-Demand® and Ascent Global Logistics® brands. The Roadrunner brand offers less-than-truckload, temperature controlled and intermodal services. Active On-Demand offers premium mission critical air and ground transportation solutions. Ascent Global Logistics offers domestic freight management, retail consolidation, international freight forwarding and customs brokerage. For more information, please visit Roadrunner's websites, www.rrts.com and www.ascentgl.com.

