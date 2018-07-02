Roadrunner Transportation Systems ("Roadrunner") Provides Notice Of Data Breach

CUDAHY, Wisc., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RRTS provides transportation and logistics services in North America. It offers customized less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, expedited, third-party logistics (3PL), and specialized service solutions. RRTS also provides truckload brokerage services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

What Happened? On July 2, 2018, Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. ("RRTS") became aware that they were the subject of a phishing campaign attack and that several employees had inadvertently clicked on the phishing email. RRTS immediately commenced an investigation into this activity to determine what happened and what information may be affected. This investigation included working with third party forensic investigators to confirm the nature and scope of this incident. Through the investigation, we determined that there was unauthorized access to several employee email accounts in April 2018. It is believed that this access occurred after the employees received phishing emails. On August 13, 2018, the results of the data mining of those accounts was completed and the affected population was identified.

What Information Was Involved? A review of the email accounts determined that information related to this incident varied from individual to individual. This information may have included individual names, addresses, Social Security numbers, financial account information, medical and insurance information as well as other types of identifying or sensitive information.

What is Roadrunner Doing? The confidentiality, privacy, and security of personal information is one of our highest priorities. Upon learning of the event, we immediately commenced an investigation to confirm the nature and scope of the incident and to identify what information may be affected. We also took steps to prevent further unauthorized access to the email accounts by changing passwords. While we have measures in place to protect information in our systems, we are reviewing our existing policies and procedures.

Notification. Roadrunner is mailing letters to impacted participants and is providing those participants with one year of credit monitoring services through Kroll Credit Monitoring Services. Roadrunner is also informing the required state regulators and the three consumer reporting agencies about this incident.

Fraud Prevention Tips. Roadrunner encourages affected individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud and to seek to protect against possible identity theft or other financial loss by regularly reviewing their financial account statements, credit reports, and explanations of benefits for suspicious activity. Please see the "Steps You Can Take To Protect Your Information," section below for additional information.

Questions. Anyone with questions regarding this incident is encouraged to call the call center at 1-833-228-5713 from Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. EST for assistance.

STEPS YOU CAN TAKE TO PROTECT YOUR INFORMATION

Monitor Your Accounts

Credit Reports. We encourage you to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing your account statements and monitoring your free credit reports and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity. Under U.S. law, you are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also contact the three major credit bureaus listed below to request a free copy of your credit report.

Fraud Alerts. At no charge, you can also have these credit bureaus place a "fraud alert" on your file that alerts creditors to take additional steps to verify your identity prior to granting credit in your name. Note, however, that because it tells creditors to follow certain procedures to protect you, it may also delay your ability to obtain credit while the agency verifies your identity. As soon as one credit bureau confirms your fraud alert, the others are notified to place fraud alerts on your file. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, or should you have any questions regarding your credit report, please contact any one of the agencies listed below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion P.O. Box 105069 P.O. Box 2002 P.O. Box 2000 Atlanta, GA 30348 Allen, TX 75013 Chester, PA 19106 800-525-6285 888-397-3742 800-680-7289 www.equifax.com www.experian.com www.transunion.com

Security Freeze. You may also place a security freeze on your credit reports. A security freeze prohibits a credit bureau from releasing any information from a consumer's credit report without the consumer's written authorization. However, please be advised that placing a security freeze on your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prevent the timely approval of any requests you make for new loans, credit mortgages, employment, housing, or other services. If you have been a victim of identity theft and you provide the credit bureau with a valid police report, it cannot charge you to place, lift, or remove a security freeze. In all other cases, a credit bureau may charge you a fee to place, temporarily lift, or permanently remove a security freeze. Fees vary based on where you live, but commonly range from $3 to $15. You will need to place a security freeze separately with each of the three major credit bureaus listed above if you wish to place a freeze on all of your credit files. In order to request a security freeze, you will need to supply your full name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, current address, all addresses for up to five previous years, email address, a copy of your state identification card or driver's license, and a copy of a utility bill, bank or insurance statement, or other statement proving residence. To find out more on how to place a security freeze, you can use the following contact information:

Equifax Security Freeze P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348 1-800-685-1111 www.freeze.equifax.com Experian Security Freeze P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com/freeze/ TransUnion P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016 1-888-909-8872 www.transunion.com/credit-freeze

Additional Information. You can further educate yourself regarding identity theft, security freezes, fraud alerts, and the steps you can take to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by contacting the Federal Trade Commission or your state Attorney General, as well as the credit reporting agencies listed above. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should be reported to law enforcement, the Federal Trade Commission, and your state Attorney General. This notice was not delayed as the result of a law enforcement investigation.

For Maryland residents, the Attorney General can be reached at: 200 St. Paul Place, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202; 1-888-743-0023; and www.oag.state.md.us.

For North Carolina residents, the Attorney General can be contacted by mail at 9001 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-9001; toll-free at 1-877-566-7226; by phone at 1-919-716-6400; and online at www.ncdoj.gov.

For New Mexico residents, you have rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, such as the right to be told if information in your credit file has been used against you, the right to know what is in your credit file, the right to ask for your credit score, and the right to dispute incomplete or inaccurate information. Further, pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the consumer reporting agencies must correct or delete inaccurate, incomplete, or unverifiable information; consumer reporting agencies may not report outdated negative information; access to your file is limited; you must give your consent for credit reports to be provided to employers; you may limit "prescreened" offers of credit and insurance you get based on information in your credit report; and you may seek damages from violator. You may have additional rights under the Fair Credit Reporting Act not summarized here. Identity theft victims and active duty military personnel have specific additional rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act. We encourage you to review your rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act by visiting www.consumerfinance.gov/f/201504_cfpb_summary_your-rights-under-fcra.pdf, or by writing Consumer Response Center, Room 130-A, Federal Trade Commission, 600 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20580.

For Rhode Island residents, the Rhode Island Attorney General can be contacted by mail at 150 South Main Street, Providence, RI 02903; by phone at (401) 274-4400; and online at www.riag.ri.gov. You have the right to file and obtain a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that, in order to file a crime report or incident report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some kind of proof that you have been a victim.

