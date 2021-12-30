Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. Reports First Half 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING and HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. ("Roan" or the "Company") (OTC Pink Sheets: RAHGF and RONWF), a provider of diversified solutions in financial, insurance and healthcare related products and management services, today reported its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

First Half 2021 Highlights:

Net revenue of services decreased by 49% year-on-year from $0.65 million to $0.33 million

decreased by 49% year-on-year from to Total interest and fee income increased by 11% year-on-year from $1.13 million to $1.27 million during the first half of 2021

increased by 11% year-on-year from to during the first half of 2021 Total cash, equivalents and restricted cash grew from $14.38 million as at June 30, 2020 to $33.19 million as at June 30, 2021

grew from as at to as at Working capital increased by $0.56 million to $49.23 million as at June 30, 2021 , compared to $48.67 million as at December 31, 2020



For the Six Months ended June 30 ($ millions, except per share data, differences

due to rounding) 2021

2020

%

Change Net revenues of services $0.33

$0.65

(49%) Total interest and fees income $1.27

$1.13

11% Operating income $1.78

$2.01

(11%) Net loss attributable to shareholders ($0.53)

($0.25)

(112%) Net loss per share – Basic and Diluted ($0.02)

($0.01)

(100%)

Mr. Zhiyong Tang, Chief Executive Officer of Roan, commented, "The first half of fiscal 2021 results affirm the unquestionable value proposition we deliver and the success of our pipelined business strategies. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic having a lasting impact on our operational results, which is reflected in our net revenues of services, which were down by 49% year-on-year to $0.33 million, we managed to expand the total interest and fees income by 11% from $1.13 million to $1.27 million during the first half of 2021. In order to hedge against the unpredictable and continuous impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our business operations, we continued to focus on upgrading our ability to serve operation of diverse industries via our cooperation resources and marketing channel advantages that have been accumulated over the years. We will actively promote technology empowerment and cross-platform cooperation strategies, which are core to the development of our cultural tourism and big health ecosystem-related business. Such initiatives will lay solid foundation for our financial performance next year and have already helped us contain net loss at $0.53 million during the first half of 2021."

"We entered into several joint venture partnerships with cultural tourism, health technology, new energy and multimedia technology partners during the past several months in our commitment to engage in the upside trend of global health and cultural tourism consumption, and new energy storage industries and to further improve our product and service roadmap for individual and household consumers, as well as for emerging industries alike."

"Through strategic restructuring, core technology and product acquisition, and corporate team consolidation and optimization, we managed to increase our business development momentum and commercialization efficiency. We hired senior advisors with extensive experience from top tier institutions to guide and streamline our current and future business trajectory."

"Moving into the fiscal year 2022, we remain committed to providing industrial operation services by leveraging our cooperation channels and marketing resources. We are confident that by securing core technologies that help improve household consumption quality, providing professional services and innovative products, our strategies will further enable our growth, thus providing long-term values to our shareholders," concluded Mr. Tang.

First Half 2021 Financial Results

Revenues

The following table presents our consolidated revenues for our main services for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively:

($ millions, differences due to rounding)

For the Six

Months ended

June 30,



Variance





2021 (Unaudited)



2020 (Unaudited)



Amount



%

Consulting services relating to debt collection

$ 0.33



$ 0.63



$ (0.30)





(48)%

Management and assessment service



-





0.02





(0.02)





(100)%

Healthcare service packages



-





0.05





(0.05)





(100)%

Revenues from services

$ 0.33



$ 0.70



$ (0.37)





(53)%



Management and assessment services

Revenues from management and assessment services was $nil and $0.02 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The primary reason of the decrease was that revenue from management and assessment services recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2020 was from the contracts obtained in 2019. Due to the change of our business focus, we did not engage in management and assessment services during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Consulting services relating to debt collection

Revenue from consulting services relating to debt collection was $0.33 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $0.30 million, or 48%, as compared to $0.63 million for the same period of last fiscal year, which was mainly due to the negative impact of the COVID pandemic.

Revenue from healthcare service packages

Revenue from the health care service packages was $nil and $0.05 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Commission and fees on financial guarantee services

Commission and fees on financial guarantee services was $0.19 million and $0.18 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. There was a minor change for business development.

Provision for financial guarantee services

Provisions for financial guarantee services was $0.02 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to recovery of provision for financial guarantee services of $0.04 million for the same period of last fiscal year.

Interest and fee income

Interest and fee income was $1.27 million, an increase of $0.14 million, or 11% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $1.13 million for the same period of 2020. The increase was mainly due to an increase of $0.06 million in interest income from loans due from third parties and an increase of $0.08 million in interest income on deposits with banks.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses decreased by $0.33 million, or 14%, to $2.11 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $2.44 million for the same period of last fiscal year.

Income/loss from operations

Loss from operations was $0.47 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $0.05 million compared to $0.42 million for the same period of fiscal year 2020.

Net loss

As a result of the above mentioned, we had a net loss of $0.53 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $0.25 million for the same period of last fiscal year.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents were $2.26 million as at June 30, 2021, reflecting a decrease of $2.67 million from $4.93 million as at December 31, 2020, primarily because of the repayment of bank loan of $2.94 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Restricted cash in banks and other financial institutions increase by $5.06 million, from $25.87 million as of December 31, 2020 to $30.93 million as of June 30, 2021.

Working capital

Our working capital was $49.23 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $0.56 million, as compared to $48.67 million as of December 31, 2020, mainly due to a decrease in current liabilities during the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Recent developments

On December 20, 2021, the Company announced the appointment of Ms. Guiling Sun and Mr. Xiaoliang Liang as members of the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Liang also serves as the chair of the Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee

On November 18, 2021, the Company announced that its subsidiary, FINE C+ Interactive Technology (Hangzhou) Limited, has signed a cooperation agreement with Beijing Liuxinghuoyu Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Harvest Horn (Beijing) Marketing Co., Ltd., to set up an entertainment technology joint venture focusing on expanding its theme park business. On December 22, 2021, FINE C+ Entertainment Technology (Hangzhou) Limited was registered in Hangzhou.

On November 15, 2021, the Company announced that its subsidiary, Yifu Health Industry (Ningbo) Co., Ltd., has signed a cooperation agreement with Hangzhou Weiche Info Tech Co., Ltd., a national high-tech company focused on the travel services and parking payment realization services, in order to further the development of Roan's growth strategies on its lifestyle consumer services business.

On October 18, 2021, the Company announced that it has signed a cooperation agreement with Flourishing Technology Inc. and media interactive technology experts to set up a joint venture, FINE C+ Interactive Technology (Hangzhou) Limited, to jointly develop cultural and tourism services, education development industry business and personal finance services.

On October 14, 2021, the Company announced that its subsidiary, Yifu Health Industry (Ningbo) Co., Ltd. has signed a cooperation agreement with Smart Cloud Technologies Holding (Beijing) Co., Ltd., a blockchain and AI healthcare data security solutions provider, and Shanghai Jingmu Information Technology Co. Ltd., a critical disease medical consultation firm, to set up a joint venture to provide online medical consultation and traditional Chinese targeting international health markets.

On September 30, 2021, the Company announced that it has signed a cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Geile Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Harvest", formerly called "Shenzhen Harvest Business Ltd., Co."), a leading consumer reward rights and interests system operator in China, to jointly set up a consumer payment technology joint venture that offers lifestyle consumer services including cross-platform clearing and settlement services for consumer reward rights and interests.

On August 31, 2021, the Company announced the appointment of Mr. Zhiyong Tang as Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Wenhao Wang as Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Yuebo Zhang as Executive President, taking charge of the Company's consumer services and international business and Mr. Fengsong Wan as Senior Vice Presidents, responsible for Company's healthcare business. Concurrent with Mr. Tang's appointment, Mr. Junfeng Wang resigned his position as Chief Executive Officer.

On August 12, 2021, the Company announced the appointment of Mr. Junfeng Wang as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Wang is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Simultaneously with the appointment, Mr. Zhigang Liu resigned from his position as Chairman of the Board due to personal reasons.

On July 27, 2021, the Company announced that it has signed a cooperation agreement with a travel service provider in China, Beijing Auvgo International Travel Technology Co. Ltd., to form a joint venture, Zhejiang Yijia Travel Digital Technology Co. Ltd., to jointly develop business travel services.

About Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2009, Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTC Pink: RAHGF and RONWF) is a financial, insurance and healthcare related solutions company serving individuals and micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises ("MSMEs") in China. Roan provides health management, assets management, and insurance, healthcare and consumer financing services to employees of large institutions. Roan has offices in Hangzhou and Beijing and subsidiaries in Hangzhou, Ningbo, Guangzhou, Shaoxing, Urumqi and Tianjin. For more information, please visit: www.roanholdingsgroup.com

ROAN HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)

















June 30,

2021



December 31,

2020







(Unaudited)









ASSETS















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,258,679



$ 4,932,048

Restricted cash



30,933,928





25,875,556

Accounts receivables, net



5,507,862





6,939,352

Inventories



32,678





30,348

Loan receivables due from third parties



21,092,419





17,670,652

Due from related parties



105,183





94,023

Other current assets



68,651





3,502,550

Other receivables



548,574





3,545,753

Total current assets



60,547,974





62,590,282



















Pledged deposits



380,816





462,835

Property and equipment, net



40,949





65,073

Intangible assets, net



3,508,533





3,977,867

Right of use assets



104,145





346,017

Goodwill



261,087





261,087

Total non-current assets



4,295,530





5,112,879



















Total Assets

$ 64,843,504



$ 67,703,161



















LIABILITIES















Customer pledged deposits

$ 7,744



$ 7,664

Unearned income



111,613





130,772

Reserve for financial guarantee losses



601,121





579,364

Dividends payable



480,000





480,000

Tax payable



2,072,195





1,767,214

Due to related parties



282,624





281,369

Warrant liabilities



41,707





13,977

Operating lease liabilities, current portion



126,861





191,643

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



1,707,952





1,642,060

Bank loans



5,883,902





8,826,054

Total current liabilities



11,315,719





13,920,117



















Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion



-





102,767

Deferred tax liabilities



571,960





793,848

Total non-current Liabilities



571,960





896,615



















Total Liabilities

$ 11,887,679



$ 14,816,732



















Commitments and Contingencies



-





-



















Shareholders' Equity















Ordinary Share, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 25,287,851

and 25,287,851 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively



-





-

Class A convertible preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares

authorized; 715,000 and 715,000 shares issued and outstanding as of

June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

$ 11,368,527



$ 11,025,327

Class B convertible preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares

authorized; 291,795,150 and 291,795,150 shares issued and

outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



31,087,732





31,087,732

Additional paid-in capital



3,312,189





3,312,189

Statutory reserve



202,592





202,592

Accumulated deficit



(15,200,915)





(14,330,288)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



2,613,680





2,310,369

Total Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd.'s Shareholders' Equity

$ 33,383,805



$ 33,607,921



















Noncontrolling interests



19,572,020





19,278,508

Total Equity



52,955,825





52,886,429

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 64,843,504



$ 67,703,161



ROAN HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)











For the Six Months

Ended

June 30,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)















Revenue from services

$ 330,788



$ 649,587

Revenue from healthcare service packages



-





52,319

Cost of Revenue



-





(48,036)

Net revenue of services



330,788





653,870



















Commission and fees on financial guarantee services



191,920





187,505

(Provision) recovery of provision for financial guarantee services



(15,586)





38,055

Commission and fee income on guarantee services, net



176,334





225,560



















Interest and fees income















Interest income on loans due from third parties



998,827





942,264

Interest income on deposits with banks



271,212





190,121

Total interest and fees income



1,270,039





1,132,385



















Operating income



1,777,161





2,011,815





































Operating expenses















Salaries and employee surcharges



564,110





598,999

Other operating expenses



1,514,281





1,836,842

Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities



27,729





2,631

Total operating expenses



2,106,120





2,438,472



















Other income (expenses)















Other income (expenses), net



(155,633)





7,664

Interest income (expenses), net



11,127





879

Total other income (expenses)



(144,506)





8,543

Loss before income taxes



(473,465)





(418,114)



















Income tax benefit



13,068





592,521



















Net (loss) income



(460,397)





174,407

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(67,030)





(420,663)

Net loss attributable to Roan Holding Group Co., Ltd.'s shareholders

$ (527,427)



$ (246,256)



















Comprehensive income (loss)















Net loss



(460,397)





174,407)

Foreign currency translation



529,793





2,222,871

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(226,482)





(1,129,889)

Total comprehensive income attributable to Roan Holdings Group Co.,

Ltd.'s shareholders

$ (157,086)



$ 1,267,389



















Weighted average number of ordinary share outstanding















Basic and Diluted*



25,287,887





25,287,887

Loss per share















Net loss per share – Basic and Diluted

$ (0.02)



$ (0.01)



ROAN HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)











For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)















Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net (loss) income

$ (460,397)



$ 174,407

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating

activities:















Depreciation and amortization expenses



539,327





577,139

Bad debt provision



330,573





338,814

Provision (recovery of provision) for financial guarantee losses



15,586





(38,055)

Deferred tax benefits



(219,226)





(851,408)

Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities



27,730





2,631

Loss (gain) from lease modification



20,386





(7,055)

Accretion of finance leases



4,900





7,244

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivables



1,112,931





(6,039,350)

Inventories



(2,330)





-

Other current assets



3,419,669





3,156,547

Other receivables



2,997,179





(3,343,895)

Pledged deposits and other non-current assets



82,099





5,044,909

Advances from customers



(19,159)





(10,734)

Tax payable



304,981





67,099

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



67,147





1,182,426

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



8,221,396





260,719



















Cash Flows from Investing Activities:















Disbursement of loans to third parties



(3,433,781)





(18,504,614)

Redemption of short-term investment



-





8,610,796

Payment of due from related party



(11,160)





(140,531)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



(3,444,941)





(10,034,349)



















Cash Flows from Financing Activities:















Repayment of bank loans



(2,942,152)





-

Payment of lease liabilities



(13,320)





(111,785)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities



(2,955,472)





(111,785)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted

cash in banks



564,020





2,123,282



















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

in banks



2,385,003





(7,762,133)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash in banks at beginning of

year



30,807,604





22,145,525

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash in banks at end of year

$ 33,192,607



$ 14,383,392



















Supplemental Cash Flow Information















Cash paid for interest expense

$ 146,215



$ -

Cash paid for income taxes

$ -



$ 179,373



The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within

the statement of financial position that sum to the total of the same amounts shown in the consolidated

statements of cash flows:









June 30,

2021



June 30, 2020

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,258,679





4,723,231

Restricted cash in banks



30,933,928





9,660,161

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 33,192,607





14,383,392



