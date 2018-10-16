Roanoke Business Encourages Residents to Practice Lighting Safety for the Shorter Daylight Hours
Southern Trust Home Services offers advice on security lighting for upcoming season
ROANOKE, Va., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Trust Home Services, a leading HVAC, plumbing and electrical company in Roanoke owned by Contractor Magazine's Contractor of the Year winner Ted Puzio, is offering security lighting and safety advice for southern Virginia.
Security lighting is most often associated with preventing home burglaries. According to the National Institute of Justice, improving outdoor lighting can reduce crime by 20 percent. While a well-lit exterior will likely deter intruders, there are additional benefits to having proper security lighting in the darker months.
"The presence of outdoor motion lighting can drastically reduce instances of a break-in, but there are other safety hazards that can be caused by a poorly lit exterior," Puzio said. "When you are leaving or entering your home in the darker hours, motion lighting can help you identify potential hazards in your pathway that can lead to injury."
Installing security lighting can also contribute to the safety of your neighborhood. Communities that are well-lit have decreased incidents of crime as a whole.
"Well-lit neighborhoods give the community a greater sense of safety," Puzio said. "People are more comfortable walking around after dark, when the neighborhood is better lit. This is also a great way to build a greater sense of community and create communication and awareness amongst neighbors in the event something does go wrong"
For more information about security lighting safety, please contact Southern Trust Home Services by calling 540-343-4348 or visiting www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.
About Southern Trust Home Services
Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical and HVAC services, including 24/7 emergency repairs, to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout southern Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.
