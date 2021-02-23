Roanoke College Appoints New Vice President of Resource Development

Blair will succeed current Vice President of Resource Development, Aaron Fetrow, who is departing the College to join the Heritage Hall School in Oklahoma City as President. Blair joins Roanoke College with an exceptional amount of advancement and fundraising experience. Currently, she is assistant vice president of advancement for Roanoke at Virginia Tech, where she leads advancement teams tasked with securing private philanthropic funding for the Virginia Tech Carilion - Health, Science & Technology Campus in the Roanoke Innovation Corridor.

At Virginia Tech, Blair orchestrated fundraising, outreach and strategic communication initiatives for the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC and the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

Blair will join the College in her new role on March 22. She will report directly to President Michael C. Maxey and serve as a member of Cabinet.

"Throughout the search Kim showed a tremendous amount of energy and forward thinking. Her leadership will add significant value to the College and our already strong Resource Development team," Maxey said. "Kim's knowledge of the essence of Roanoke College coupled with her vision and understanding of the inner workings of modern-day advancement and fundraising are a great match. We are so pleased to welcome Kim back to Roanoke College."

Previously at Roanoke College (1993-2008), Blair held roles as director of development, director of annual giving, and director of alumni, parent relations and annual programs and development representative before continuing her career at Ferrum College and Virginia Tech.

"It is incredibly meaningful to be able to re-join my alma mater as Vice President of Resource Development," Blair said. "This is the right time for me to return home and serve the college under President Maxey's leadership. Roanoke is a very special place, and I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to contribute to the mission and help students become responsible citizens prepared for productive careers and community leadership. I look forward to jumping in, reconnecting with alumni, and working with President Maxey, the Board of Trustees and the Resource Development team to further the College's success."

