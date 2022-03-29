Roanoke electricians recommend electrical safety inspection as part of spring home maintenance

"Spring is a great time for an electrical inspection because it helps you prepare for the additional electrical consumption you'll use in the summer," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "Add to that the fact that Virginia sees more thunderstorms in the spring and summer, and you have a recipe that could tax your home's electrical grid."

According to the National Fire Protection Association, electrical fires account for an estimated 51,000 fires each year, resulting in nearly 500 deaths and $1.3 billion in property damage.

Puzio said an electrical safety inspection can prevent:

Electrical overloading. In the summer, most homeowners run their air conditioning 24/7 and turn on more power to run outdoor lights, pool filters and lawn care devices. An electrical inspection can ensure that the home's wiring and breakers can meet the added demand of these activities. Electrical surges. In Virginia , lightening storms become more frequent in the spring and summer months. This can cause power outages and surges and tripped circuit breakers, which can be destructive to a home's electrical equipment. A professional electrician can recommend the right surge protection to safeguard a home's technology. Costly damages and bodily injuries. Not only will an electrical inspection point out energy inefficiencies that can drive up utility bills, it can also help prevent homeowners and their families from nasty shocks or injuries as a result of fire.

Puzio said an electrical safety inspection ensures wiring and breakers are up to code and are operating safely and efficiently while identifying potential hazards before they become emergency problems. An inspection can also ensure that a home's backup generator doesn't become overloaded should it have to kick on during a power outage caused by an electrical storm.

"Making an electrical inspection a part of your spring home maintenance routine is beneficial in the long run," he said. "Whether you're worried about electrical surges caused by power outages, the additional stress on the wiring due to summer energy use or even if you want to make sure your generator is in good order should it be needed to power your home during a summer storm, an electrical inspection is just a good idea all the way around."

For more information, call Southern Trust Home Services at (540) 343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical HVAC services, drain cleaning and one day bath remodel services, including 24/7 emergency repairs, to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout southwest Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. An A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com .

