Roanoke experts recognize 'National Care About Your Indoor Air Month'

"IAQ has become a common topic since the coronavirus began taking off," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "But it is important for more reasons than just combating the virus. We spend a considerable amount of time indoors during the winter due to the cold weather, and the air can quickly swing between cold and dry to damp. It is important to not only make sure the air we breathe is clean and healthy but that humidity remains balanced as well."

Ted Puzio and the Southern Trust crew offers these recommendations for keeping the IAQ in your home safe throughout the winter months:

Check for mold or mildew: When thinking of IAQ, one would not think that plumbing could be a factor. Leaky pipes can create damp or wet spots on walls or different surfaces. Damp spots can quickly turn into mildew or mold, creating potential breathing hazards inside the home. Condensation is also a sign of poor ventilation, which can contribute to mold and mildew as well.

Regularly change air filters: Similar to air ducts, clogged air filters can be troublesome for IAQ. When the filter is dirty or clogged, it is more difficult for the filter to contain particles. This means that the contaminants that are not being trapped by the filter are freely circulating throughout the home.

Consider an air purifier: Purchasing an air purifier can aid in improving IAQ because these devices are designed to remove irritants from the air. Some air purifiers can capture even small particles such as bacteria, viruses, pollen, smoke and animal dander. During a time when opening a window isn't possible, such as the winter, an air purifier can do the trick.

"Maintaining clean, healthy air during the winter can be a simple process. For those with bigger families, it is paramount," Puzio said. "Doing something as small as changing your air filter can contribute to better IAQ while keeping a healthy house for you and your loved ones."

For more information, call Southern Trust Home Services at (540) 343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

About Southern Trust Home Services

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical HVAC services, drain cleaning and one day bath remodel services, including 24/7 emergency repairs, to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout south west Virginia.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Southern Trust Home Services

