Roanoke HVAC expert suggests best practices for home IAQ

"While we're adapting to working and schooling from home, it's critical to understand that spending so much time in one place can contribute to an unhealthy and uncomfortable indoor environment," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "Without a properly functioning HVAC system to manage air flow, allergens, pollen and other irritants can accumulate. Poor IAQ also contributes to mold and bacteria in the home."

Tips for improving IAQ include:

Make sure to use high-quality air filters, and change them frequently.

Consider technology like irradiation, thermal cleansing, high-tech filters, ionized purification filters or ozone generators for optimal air flow and to combat airborne irritants.

Replace an older HVAC with a new, more efficient system to ensure better filtration and more reliable operation while also reducing energy costs.

Schedule a professional inspection to evaluate your current IAQ equipment and needs.

"The quality of your home environment is always important, but it's become an acute concern this year," Puzio said. "If you have any questions about your home's IAQ or the options available to fit your situation, consult an HVAC professional."

