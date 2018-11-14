Rob Fuchs joins ViewRay as Chief Human Resources Officer

CLEVELAND, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), maker of the world's first and only clinical MRI-guided radiation therapy system, announced today the appointment of Robert M. Fuchs as Chief Human Resources Officer effective October 22, 2018. Mr. Fuchs has over 18 years of experience in leading human resources.

Prior to joining ViewRay, Rob was the Senior Vice President, Global Human Resources Officer for Advanced Energy. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President, Global Human Resources Officer for Spectranetics.

"We are pleased to announce that Rob Fuchs has been named our Chief Human Resources Officer," said Scott Drake, President and CEO. "Attracting, developing, and retaining talent is a top priority for ViewRay. Rob will play an instrumental role in this objective, and his passion for people and performance make him an excellent addition to our company."

As an inducement material to Mr. Fuchs' entering into employment with ViewRay, ViewRay has agreed to grant Mr. Fuchs a total of 175,000 stock options, effective November 15, 2018. This award was granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and has been approved by the Compensation Committee of ViewRay's Board of Directors. It is subject to the terms and conditions of ViewRay's 2015 Stock Incentive Plan and Mr. Fuchs' award agreement. These terms include a service-based vesting requirement, with the stock options vesting over four years. These options are priced as of the closing trading price of ViewRay's common stock on the effective date.

About ViewRay

ViewRay®, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purposely built to deliver high-precision radiation without unnecessary beam distortion, and consequently, help to mitigate skin toxicity and other safety concerns that may otherwise arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viewray.com

