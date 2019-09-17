Rob Gallo, Healthcare I&T Leader Joins The Chartis Group

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartis Group, a leading provider of comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that Rob Gallo has joined the firm's Informatics and Technology Practice as a Principal. Mr. Gallo brings nearly 15 years of experience to Chartis.

Mr. Gallo is a healthcare management professional with success in creating, implementing and leading healthcare strategy, digital transformation, information technology, and process improvement initiatives for a range of provider organizations, from community hospitals to IDNs, nationally and internationally.

Gregg Mohrmann, Chartis Director and I&T Practice Leader stated, "Rob's combination of consulting and provider experience along with his international experience will make him a strong addition to the Chartis I&T team."

Prior to joining The Chartis Group, Mr. Gallo was a Vice President at Health Systems informatics (HSi) where he led strategy and business development. Mr. Gallo has also held other leadership roles in advisory and provider organizations including Accenture, Deloitte, Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Epic. He is also active in HIMSS and a board member for the HIMSS Greater Chicago Chapter.

Mr. Gallo earned his MBA in finance and entrepreneurship from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and his BS in business administration from the Washington University Olin School of Business.

