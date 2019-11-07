Rob Germain, Ex-Global Head Of Senior Care For Generali Global Assistance, Joins Aloe Care Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Germain, who most recently served as Global Head Of Senior Care for Generali Global Assistance, has joined the Advisory Board of Aloe Care Health, effective immediately. Aloe Care offers the worlds' first digital care assistant for elders. The company recently began accepting orders nationally for a new, wearable-free, communication and safety solution .

Ray Spoljaric, Founder and CEO of Aloe Care Health, commented: "Rob is a true global citizen, with experience both vast and deep in healthcare innovation. His vision and nuanced understanding of the complexity of caring for older adults are renowned. Rob rounds out what is truly the 'who's who' of advisors in elder care; it's an honor to have him in our corner."

Said Germain, "Now more than ever, people are choosing to remain in their homes as they age. There has been no 21st-century technology there to serve them, until now. Aloe Care answers this pressing need with a thoughtfully designed, incredibly useful service. I'm thrilled to join their Advisory Board and look forward to helping ensure they swiftly get their due as one of the most vital products for older adults to bring into their homes."

Among the other preeminent Advisors to Aloe Care:

Scott Flanders , CEO of eHealth , a leading private online health insurance exchange recognized for helping millions of Americans find coverage

, CEO of , a leading private online health insurance exchange recognized for helping millions of Americans find coverage Mary Furlong , a leading authority on the longevity marketplace in the U.S., founder of Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA) , a consultancy for AARP, CDW, and Ziegler Link-Age, among others

, a leading authority on the longevity marketplace in the U.S., founder of , a consultancy for AARP, CDW, and Ziegler Link-Age, among others Aysha Kuhlor , Chief Nursing Officer at Ohana Pacific Health Care Management Company, the largest privately-owned nursing healthcare company in Hawaii

, Chief Nursing Officer at Ohana Pacific Health Care Management Company, the largest privately-owned nursing healthcare company in The "father of telemedicine," Dr. Jay Sanders , Adjunct Professor at Johns Hopkins

In addition to his role at Generali Global Assistance , Germain was a member of the board for CareLinx . Generali Global Assistance is part of a European multinational with operations in 20+ countries including the U.S and is wholly owned by one of the largest global insurance and asset management companies. CareLinx is a caregiver marketplace with more than 300,000 professional caregivers across the U.S.

Germain brings 25+ years of experience in domestic and international healthcare with a primary focus on leading-edge service delivery models. He has held leadership positions with Aetna, the global health team at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and one of the largest owner/operators of senior living communities in the US. Germain has a BA in French, Philosophy and Political Science from Lynchburg College as well as an MBA and a Masters in International Economics from Sciences Po in Paris.

Aloe Care is delivering the world's first voice-activated digital care assistant for older adults and their caregivers. The Aloe Care solution includes a Smart Hub for two-way, hands-free communication and Smart Activity Sensors to detect falls, motion, air quality, and temperature. People who use the service get 24/7 access to support, including a professional emergency response team and an app for care collaboration. Based in New York, Aloe Care was created by caregivers, for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents.

SOURCE Aloe Care Health

Related Links

www.getaloecare.com

