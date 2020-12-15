Rob Gronkowski and Floyd Mayweather-Endorsed Brand SNOW, Announces Impressive Dental Approval Rating

PHOENIX, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - NFL Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski and world famous professional boxer Floyd Mayweather have previously endorsed teeth whitening brand SNOW, and now the brand has set an impressive 87% and 97% dental approval rating in two new studies!

Snow - http://www.trysnow.com - referred to by several publications as the "Apple of Oral Care" and backed by their collaborations with athletes Rob Gronkowski and Floyd Mayweather, has moved to the forefront of innovation and disruption.

Snow's at-home whitening kit is proven by Dental Advisor, a leading dental publication, to have an 87% approval rating among dental professionals after conducting their own clinical evaluation. Snow's whitening serum is stored in a temperature controlled facility to maximize efficacy and freshness. These features of Snow's product are further validated by another independent lab study by Prestige Testing, a consumer research firm, dedicated to helping improve products in oral care and dermatology through clinical evaluations. Prestige Testing's clinical lab study found that 97% of participants reported having whiter teeth after a 4-week use of Snow's products.

In a statement on this impressive approval rating, Josh Elizetxe, CEO of Snow says, "Having two of the biggest names in sports align with Snow has helped our company succeed in countless studies and areas… These new numbers are truly remarkable, yet not surprising given the feedback we have received from dental professionals and consumers alike since day one."

Rob Gronkowski joined Snow back in 2018 and the product he uses the most is Snow's Original At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit (retails at $149). The product includes up to 75 whitening treatments that last users approximately 6 months with final results extremely comparable to take-home solutions sold in dental offices that can cost $650+ per round, according to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry.

Snow's efficacy is shown across its thousands of 5-star reviews across multiple websites including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Google. Many users report less sensitivity compared to competitor products. In a recent published report, Allure Magazine rated Snow #1 on their "Best Teeth-Whitening Kits to Use at Home" list; Other top publications report the quality of Snow's products and the results from using them come at an incredible value.

Snow is also registered by the FDA, although it does not require FDA approval.

ABOUT SNOW

Snow is an oral cosmetic disruptor with over 1 million fans online. Snow has invested millions of dollars of research to develop products that simply work. The future of oral care has never looked brighter. Snow formulates efficacious products and is followed by more than 1 million fans. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Snow's innovations have garnered them multiple top rankings and featured within magazines like Allure, Elle, and Vogue. With a wide range of best in class beauty products including top-selling lip products and a new line of premium toothpaste, Snow continues to lead the merger of beauty and oral care spaces to deliver revolutionary products and customer experiences. Snow's mission is to bring quality dental care to all. For more information on Snow, visit: http://www.trysnow.com

For further information: [email protected]

SOURCE SNOW