Rob Gronkowski Announces On The Kelly Clarkson Show Exclusive Partnership Between BYTE And SNOW

LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Retired New England Patriots star tight end and part owner of Snow Teeth Whitening, Rob Gronkowski, appeared on NBC's The Kelly Clarkson Show today to announce an exciting partnership between the leading invisible aligner brand, byte ( http://www.byteme.com ) and Snow ( http://www.trysnow.com ), social media's most popular oral care brand.

The new partnership brings together the two best in class, direct to consumer oral brands that have helped people around the world get the straight, white smile they have always wanted. As part of this partnership in 2020, byte and Snow will roll-out co-branded "smile products" and initiatives to service an addressable market of hundreds of millions of people for clear aligners and teeth whitening.

Speaking to Kelly Clarkson, Gronkowski said, "Who wouldn't want to straighten out their teeth while whitening them?! So, we've partnered up both brands and it's going to be fantastic!" Clarkson showed her support too, stating, "A smile can change everything! A smile can change someone's personality. If someone feels like they can't smile, whether because of stains or something else, it just changes their personality completely when that gets fixed."

byte and Snow's partnership will continue to lead the way in making the inaccessible, accessible, with more affordable, convenient and premium ways of achieving a straight and white smile.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, byte is disrupting the dental industry with licensed orthodontist delivering at-home invisible aligners. byte is changing the way people achieve a beautiful smile by offering the same professional results in half the time and cost of traditional braces and aligner systems. At under $85 per month and zero in person dentist visits required, byte has found a way to make the inaccessible, accessible - providing an easy, convenient and affordable way to upgrade your smile. For more information on byte, visit: www.byteme.com

Snow is an oral cosmetic disruptor, starting in the teeth whitening space and using technology to deliver industry-first solutions direct-to-consumer. Thanks to over 500,000 customers and millions of online shoppers, Snow has disrupted the premium oral care market online. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, SNOW's innovations have garnered them multiple industry awards and featured within magazines like Marie Claire, Elle, and Vogue. SNOW has been referred to as "The Confidence Company" with their promise to deliver a more confident you. With a wide range of best in class beauty products including top-selling anti-aging lip products and a new line of premium toothpaste, Snow continues to lead the merger of beauty and oral care spaces to deliver revolutionary products and customer experiences. For more information on Snow, visit: www.trysnow.com

