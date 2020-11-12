Rob MacKinlay Joins GARDINER in Executive Leadership Role

SOLON, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GARDINER, a leading HVAC & building services company in Northern Ohio, today announced that Rob MacKinlay has joined the company as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. MacKinlay brings more than 20 years of experience in accounting, finance, mergers & acquisitions and executive leadership to the organization.

The move is another step in President Todd Barnhart and founder Bill Gardiner's broader long-term succession plan for the organization. MacKinlay will be a key member of the company's executive team in driving performance and strategic growth, while overseeing all financial aspects of GARDINER's business.

"We continue to focus on the future for both our clients and our associates," said Barnhart. "To have someone of Rob's caliber, with his unique skillset and standing in the business community, really strengthens our team and continues to position GARDINER for the long-term. We couldn't be more excited to have Rob as a key leader and part of the GARDINER family."

MacKinlay has spent the majority of his career with Cleveland-based super regional accounting firm Cohen & Company, where he was National Managing Partner, Private Companies during a period in which he helped the firm achieve dramatic growth. While it was not an easy decision for him to move on, MacKinlay sees a similar culture at GARDINER and a unique opportunity that he couldn't pass up.

"When I look at the business and the team that GARDINER has built, it's something that I'm honored to be a part of," MacKinlay said. "Leaving a firm that means as much to me and my family as Cohen does was difficult to say the least. It speaks to how highly I think of Todd, the entire GARDINER organization and culture, and the opportunity I see to help lead and accelerate the company's growth moving forward."

Headquartered in Solon with offices in Akron/Canton, Toledo and Youngstown, GARDINER views its team of 224 local associates and its independent, entrepreneurial culture as a differentiator in the market. Barnhart, who was named President in 2017 and took an equity ownership position in the company earlier this year, sees MacKinlay as a great fit for that culture.

"What Rob has accomplished and demonstrated throughout his career is consistent with our mission and what we value at GARDINER," said Barnhart. "Rob is going to be a great asset for me, our associates and our clients for years to come."

MacKinlay's leadership extends beyond business as he serves as President of the Board for Flashes of Hope, Board member for the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and was formerly a trustee for his alma mater, Mercyhurst University. An avid hockey player & coach, he also is founder and Co-President of Hockey Players in Business which is non-for-profit head quartered in Cleveland, Ohio with 20+ chapters located throughout the country.

GARDINER is a full-service HVAC and professional building services company serving Northern Ohio's commercial, and institutional facilities since 1962. To learn more: www.whgardiner.com.

