Rob Snow of Morgan Stanley Recognized as a Lifetime Achiever in the Field of Financial Planning

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Snow , a Certified Financial Planner with Morgan Stanley, has been honored with a Lifetime Achiever Award from Credit Appraisals , an executive review firm for the finance industry. Rob's tireless work for his clients' best interests has brought him to the top of his game. His innovative and sound approach to financial planning, based on over 20 years' experience on Wall Street, has made Rob an invaluable resource for his clients. Credit Appraisals bestows very few Lifetime Achiever awards each year, but Rob Snow's outstanding history with his clients made him the perfect candidate.

Rob Snow of Morgan Stanley

"Being featured among the outstanding leaders of so many innovative companies is incredibly rewarding to me," says Robert Snow, Certified Financial Planner

Rob graduated from the University of Houston in 1997. He headed straight to Wall Street where he worked in a private investment banking firm, then he moved to equity research. Rob continued up the ladder on Wall Street for 16 years, before returning to Houston to bring the benefits of his experience and knowledge home.

Today, Rob is a Senior Vice President with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Houston . He specializes in wealth management, financial and retirement planning, and more. Rob has consistently delivered for his clients for over 15 years at Morgan Stanley's offices.

Rob's specialty is working with business owners and C-suite executives to help them understand how to use restricted stock in the most effective way for their companies.

"Rob is one of the very best in his field," said Zak Gaines, Lead Research Analyst of Credit Appraisals. "For decades, Rob has placed the best interests of his customers ahead of everything else. He delivers the sound financial planning advice that clients need. Rob is a true professional. Congratulations on winning this award."

About Credit Appraisals

With nearly a decade of experience working in the financial industry, we have reviewed more than 300 executives with expertise in finance. Our focus is executive leadership in a number of financial industries including mortgage professionals, real estate investors, brokerage firms, hedge fund managers. Credit Appraisals frequently contributes to several of the more renowned financial websites available on the web such as AOL Finance, Yahoo Finance, Money Magazine, and many more.

