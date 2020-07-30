Rob Worley Returns to Jones Walker

NEW ORLEANS, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP announced today that Rob Worley has returned to the firm as a partner in the Litigation Practice Group in the New Orleans office.

Rob draws on his extensive experience in private practice and as general counsel to provide full-spectrum legal advice and dispute resolution leadership. He is among a select group of attorneys with in-depth, firsthand success as a legal counselor, trial and appellate lawyer, and corporate leader.

After more than 25 years in private practice, Rob served as executive vice president, corporate secretary, and general counsel of IBERIABANK Corporation for nearly a decade. During this time, he built and managed the company's internal legal department as well as identified and managed outside legal counsel involved in a range of litigation, employment, and corporate-governance matters. Using his broad-based experience, Rob delivers practical, targeted, and cross-disciplinary advice that helps clients achieve their business goals while minimizing potential exposure and litigation risks.

"We are all pleased to have Rob return to Jones Walker as our partner. He brings to the firm years of leadership experience, legal knowledge, and the client's perspective that all strengthen our Jones Walker team and the service we provide to all of our clients," said Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker.

Rob has previously served on Jones Walker's board of directors, as chairman of the former Professional Employment Committee, and as a partner in the Labor & Employment Practice Group. A graduate of the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute, Rob is committed to community service and has served as a board chair and as a committee member of numerous civic organizations including the New Orleans City Park Board of Commissioners, New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity, US Tennis Association Constitution and Rules Committee, Southern Tennis Association Constitution and Rules Committee, Southern Tennis Foundation, and Louisiana Tennis Association.

Rob earned his JD from Tulane University Law School and his Executive LLM in Securities & Financial Regulation from Georgetown University Law Center. He is admitted to practice in Louisiana and Texas.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 120 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational, public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

