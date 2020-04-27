Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Labaton Sucharow LLP Announce a Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action in Ronge v. Camping World Holdings, Inc., et al.

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ILLINOIS

EASTERN DIVISION

DAVID RONGE, Individually and on Behalf of All ) Case No. 1:18-cv-07030 Others Similarly Situated, ) (Consolidated)

Plaintiff, ) CLASS ACTION

vs.

) Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer

CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC., et al., )



Defendants. )



SUMMARY NOTICE OF PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION

TO: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES THAT PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. ("CAMPING WORLD") PUBLICLY TRADED CLASS A COMMON STOCK DURING THE PERIOD FROM OCTOBER 6, 2016 THROUGH AUGUST 7, 2018, INCLUSIVE, AND WERE ALLEGEDLY DAMAGED THEREBY ("CLASS" OR "CLASS MEMBERS")

THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT. IT IS NOT A LAWYER SOLICITATION.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a hearing will be held on August 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Rebecca R. Pallmeyer at the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, Everett McKinley Dirksen United States Courthouse, 219 South Dearborn Street, Chicago, Illinois 60604, to determine whether: (i) the proposed settlement (the "Settlement") of the above-captioned action as set forth in the Settlement Agreement ("Stipulation")1 for $12,500,000 in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) the Judgment as provided under the Stipulation should be entered dismissing the Action with prejudice; (iii) to award Plaintiffs' Counsel attorneys' fees and expenses out of the Settlement Fund (as defined in the Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action ("Notice"), which is discussed below) and, if so, in what amount; (iv) to pay Plaintiffs out of the Settlement Fund for their costs and expenses in representing the Class and, if so, in what amount; and (v) the Plan of Allocation should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate.

IF YOU PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED CAMPING WORLD PUBLICLY TRADED CLASS A COMMON STOCK FROM OCTOBER 6, 2016 THROUGH AUGUST 7, 2018, INCLUSIVE, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS ACTION.

To share in the distribution of the Settlement Fund, you must establish your rights by submitting a Proof of Claim and Release form ("Proof of Claim") by mail (postmarked no later than July 30, 2020) or electronically (no later than July 30, 2020). Your failure to submit your Proof of Claim by July 30, 2020, will subject your claim to rejection and preclude you from receiving any of the recovery in connection with the Settlement of this Action. If you purchased or acquired Camping World publicly traded Class A common stock from October 6, 2016 through August 7, 2018, inclusive, and do not request exclusion from the Class, you will be bound by the Settlement and any judgment and releases entered in the Action, including, but not limited to, the Judgment, whether or not you submit a Proof of Claim.

If you have not received a copy of the Notice, which more completely describes the Settlement and your rights thereunder (including your right to object to the Settlement), and a Proof of Claim, you may obtain these documents, as well as a copy of the Stipulation (which, among other things, contains definitions for the defined terms used in this Summary Notice) and other settlement documents, online at www.CampingWorldSecuritiesSettlement.com , or by writing to:

Camping World Securities Settlement

Claims Administrator

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 170200

Milwaukee, WI 53217

Inquiries should NOT be directed to Defendants, the Court, or the Clerk of the Court.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice or for a Proof of Claim, may be made to Lead Counsel:

ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP Ellen Gusikoff Stewart 655 West Broadway, Suite 1900 San Diego, CA 92101 Telephone: 800/449-4900 LABATON SUCHAROW LLP Michael P. Canty 140 Broadway New York, NY 10005 Telephone: 888/219-6877

IF YOU DESIRE TO BE EXCLUDED FROM THE CLASS, YOU MUST SUBMIT A REQUEST FOR EXCLUSION SUCH THAT IT IS RECEIVED BY JULY 15, 2020, IN THE MANNER AND FORM EXPLAINED IN THE NOTICE. ALL CLASS MEMBERS WILL BE BOUND BY THE SETTLEMENT EVEN IF THEY DO NOT SUBMIT A TIMELY PROOF OF CLAIM.

IF YOU ARE A CLASS MEMBER, YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO OBJECT TO THE SETTLEMENT, THE PLAN OF ALLOCATION, THE REQUEST BY LEAD COUNSEL FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES NOT TO EXCEED 30% OF THE $12,500,000 SETTLEMENT AMOUNT AND EXPENSES NOT TO EXCEED $115,000, AND/OR THE PAYMENT TO PLAINTIFFS FOR THEIR COSTS AND EXPENSES NOT TO EXCEED $50,000 IN THE AGGREGATE. ANY OBJECTIONS MUST BE FILED WITH THE COURT AND SENT TO LEAD COUNSEL AND DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL SO THAT THEY ARE RECEIVED BY JULY 15, 2020, IN THE MANNER AND FORM EXPLAINED IN THE NOTICE.

DATED: APRIL 27, 2020 BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ILLINOIS,

EASTERN DIVISION

