Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announce a Notice of Pendency of Class Action for Douglas S. Chabot, et al. v. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., et al

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

MIDDLE DISTRICT OF PENNSYLVANIA

DOUGLAS S. CHABOT, et al., Individually

and on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiffs, vs. WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC., et al., ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) Civ. Action No. 1:18-cv-02118-JEJ-KM CLASS ACTION SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF C

LASS ACTION





Defendants. )



TO: ALL PERSONS OR ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED RITE AID CORPORATION ("RITE AID") COMMON STOCK BETWEEN OCTOBER 20, 2016, AND JUNE 28, 2017, INCLUSIVE (THE "CLASS PERIOD"), AND WERE DAMAGED THEREBY.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, that the above-captioned securities class action lawsuit (the "Litigation") is currently pending before the Honorable Chief Judge John E. Jones III, United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The Court certified as a "Class" all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Rite Aid common stock between October 20, 2016, and June 28, 2017, inclusive, and were damaged thereby. Excluded from the Class are: (i) defendant Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ("Walgreens") and any of its subsidiaries, parents, and affiliates; (ii) defendants Stefano Pessina and George R. Fairweather and any members of their immediate families, any entities in which they have a controlling interest, and their legal representatives, heirs, successors, or assigns; and (iii) the officers and directors of Rite Aid during the Class Period and any members of their immediate families, any entities in which they have a controlling interest, and their legal representatives, heirs, successors, or assigns.

The Court has directed that notice of the Court's certification of the Litigation as a class action on behalf of the Class be provided to such persons and entities. The Court has not yet decided in favor of Lead Plaintiffs or Defendants. Defendants have not been ordered to pay any money. No settlement has been reached. The Litigation is proceeding. There is no money available now and no guarantee that there will be in the future.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Rite Aid common stock during the Class Period, you may be a "Class Member" and your rights may be affected by this Litigation. If you have not received a copy of the detailed "Notice of Pendency of Class Action" (the "Notice"), you may obtain a copy by contacting the Notice Administrator at: Chabot v. Walgreens, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 170500, Milwaukee, WI 53217, or by calling 877-884-0281, or by downloading a copy at www.RiteAidSecuritiesClassAction.com . If you are a Class Member and did not receive the Notice by mail, please send your name and address to the Notice Administrator so that if any future notices are disseminated in connection with the Litigation, you will receive them.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Court-appointed Class Counsel:

ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN

& DOWD LLP

655 West Broadway, Suite 1900 San Diego, CA 92101 www.rgrdlaw.com 1-800-449-4900



If you are a Class Member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class. If you want to remain a member of the Class, you do not need to do anything at this time other than retain your documentation reflecting your transactions in Rite Aid common stock during the Class Period. You will automatically be included in the Class, and you will be bound by the proceedings in this Litigation, including all past, present, and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Class Member and do not wish to remain a member of the Class, you must take steps to exclude yourself from the Class. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion to the Notice Administrator postmarked no later than March 23, 2021, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the mailed Notice. If you choose to exclude yourself, you will not as part of this Litigation get money or benefits recovered, if any are awarded, at a later date.

This Notice is only a summary. For more information visit www.RiteAidSecuritiesClassAction.com , or call 877-884-0281.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE

CLERK'S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: February 1, 2021

BY ORDER OF THE COURT UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT MIDDLE DISTRICT OF PENNSYLVANIA









