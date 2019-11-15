Robbins, Salomon & Patt Working to Feed the Hungry

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins, Salomon & Patt, Ltd. (RSP), a full-service law firm in the Chicagoland area, chose to focus their 2019 service project on the issue of hunger in Greater Chicago on November 13, 2019. Over 45 firm employees and guests volunteered at the Greater Chicago Food Depository for an afternoon of sorting, labeling and re-packaging bulk foods into family-sized portions to ready them for distribution, including 4,800 pounds of pears and 5,220 pounds of bread.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository is Cook County's local food bank which provides food for hungry people while striving to end hunger and its root causes. Working with a network of more than 700 partner agencies and programs including food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters, they distribute 171,000 meals every day, striving to increase access to nutritious food for households in need and create new solutions to food insecurity.

"It was a great day of fostering teamwork while demonstrating our commitment to giving back to our community," said Diana Psarras, RSP Shareholder. "But we also helped raised public awareness and discourse on food insecurity, especially important this time of year. Hunger knows no boundaries; it affects children, older adults, people with disabilities, veterans, the working poor, and others. Our hope is that our service project with the Food Depository got more people thinking about the issue and doing more to pitch in."

One in eight residents in Cook County are at risk of food insecurity, according to the Food Depository. Food insecurity is defined as the condition where people cannot reliably access adequate, nutritious food caused by lack of financial and other resources.

"At the Food Depository, our daily efforts to end hunger in Cook County would not be possible without dedicated volunteers and supporters," said Sherry Iversen, the Food Depository's senior director of volunteer and marketing engagement. "We appreciate RSP's willingness to roll up their sleeves and help us provide food – and hope – to our neighbors in need."

RSP's volunteer service will provide over 8,000 meals to individuals and families in need across Cook County.

