Robert A. Sedler is recognized by Continental Who's Who

As a seasoned and trusted educator, Mr. Sedler is currently on phased retirement and will be fully retired at the end of the 2020-2021 academic years. He serves as a distinguished professor at Wayne State University Law School, where he has taught courses in Constitutional Law for nearly six decades. He also advises on matters related to constitutional law and civil rights law. Previously he engaged in constitutional litigation, particularly in public interest constitutional litigation. Throughout his valuable experience as a professor, he has had the opportunity to publish extensively, including a book on American constitutional law. He has also had the opportunity to do a great deal of public interest litigation, protecting civil rights and civil liberties, primarily as a volunteer lawyer for the ACLU, and providing lectures on American constitutional law in foreign countries. Prior to working at Wayne State, he was a professor of law at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. He also helped establish a law school in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 1963 to 1966 on a Ford Foundation project.

To prepare for his career, Mr. Sedler earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1956 and later earning his law degree from the same university in 1959 and received an appointment as a Teaching and Research Associate at Rutgers Law School in Newark, N.J. During his time as a student, he became a member of both Phi Beta Kappa and the Order of Coif where he remains affiliated.



In recognition of his professional excellence, Mr. Sedler has been honored with awards like Champion of Justice, Michigan Association for Justice, Champion of Justice, Michigan Bar Association, Legal Legacy Award, Michigan Bar Association, Awards from Michigan and Kentucky American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). He has also been honored with awards from Michigan and Kentucky National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and an award from Michigan American Jewish Committee.



As a philosophical liberal, Mr. Sedler is open to all ideas and enjoys engaging in the discussion of public policy issues. He has tried to achieve excellence in all of my endeavors. His greatest enjoyment in life comes from his relationships with his wife, his two children, their spouses, and my four grandchildren.



In his spare time, Mr. Sedler enjoys Travel, reading, and going to the theater.



This recognition is in dedication to his wife of 60 years, Rozanne Sedler.



