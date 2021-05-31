Robert Brine Files Securities Lawsuit Against MHPI VII LLC

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaintiff Robert Brine has filed a lawsuit for violations of federal securities laws, fraud, breach of fiduciary duties and declaratory relief against defendants MHPI VII LLC ("Fund 7"), MHPI VII Manager, LLC, MHPI VII Class C, LLC, Dahn Corporation, Brian A. Dahn, Ryan Christopher Smith, Jamie Grady Smith, and Elevation Events LLC, d/b/a/ Elevation Capital Group. The case is captioned Brine v. MHPI VII, LLC, et al., No. 2:21-cv-01648-GW-JC (C.D. Cal.), and a copy of the amended complaint is available here.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights or interests, please contact:

Nathaniel Braun

Sinclair Braun LLP

16501 Ventura Blvd., Suite 400

Encino, California 91436

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sinclair Braun LLP

Related Links

https://www.sinclairbraun.com

