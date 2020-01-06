GREENVILLE, N.C., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert C. Frere, MD, FAAN, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a Neurologist at ECU Physicians Neurology Services.

ECU Physicians Neurology Services is located at the former East Carolina Neurology practice, which was a trusted provider of neurological services that opened in 1977. In 2013, the practice joined with the Brody School of Medicine and Vidant Medical Center of East Carolina University. ECU Physicians Neurology Services offers a wide array of services, such as MRI, and treatments for people diagnosed with neurological diseases, such as Huntington's disease, meningitis, seizure disorders, neuropathy, and stroke.

Backed by decades of professional experience, Dr. Frere is one of the leading neurologists in Pitt County. In addition to his clinical position, he serves as a clinical association professor of neurology at East Carolina University. His areas of expertise include stroke treatments, clinical neurophysiology, and ALS. He became a neurologist because he was always interested in brain function. Passionate about medical advancements, he aims to be a part of developing better stroke treatments and helping patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease; what he terms the "Silver Tsunami."

In recognition of academic achievements, Dr. Frere attended the Ohio State University College of Medicine where he earned a Doctorate of Medicine. He remained at the institute for an internship and attended Barnes-Jewish Hospital for a residency. His post education training concluded at Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education after he finished a fellowship.

A respected voice in his areas of expertise, Dr. Frere serves as the president of the North Carolina Neurological Society and a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology.

Dr. Frere advises future neurologists to, "decide if you want to pursue a career in in-patient or out-patient case." He recommends that they involve themselves in clinical research.

Identifying those who have helped him succeed, Dr. Frere dedicates this recognition to his amazing mentor Anne B. Young, MD, PhD.

