Robert Caporale Joins Gen II Fund Services as Head of Strategic Business Development

Most recently, Mr. Caporale was CEO of Exchangelodge, a software company that provides mission critical data solutions to the alternative investment industry. Prior to Exchangelodge, he spent 12 years at JPMorgan where he held various senior positions within the Securities and Fund Services business, including Head of U.S. Sales, Head of Alternative Investment Services, CEO and Founder of Private Equity Fund Services, and Head of Strategic Business Development. He also spent six years at Deutsche Bank and eight years at IBM prior to his tenure at JPMorgan. Mr. Caporale was inducted into the Global Custodian Hall of Fame in 2013.

"We are very excited about Robert joining Gen II," said Norman Leben, Co-Founder and Managing Principal, Gen II. "Robert's knowledge of private equity fund administration and extensive experience within the alternative investment industry will be crucial in identifying partnership and acquisition opportunities to further advance Gen II's business development objectives."

"The addition of an experienced and well-respected executive like Robert to the Gen II team signifies our deep commitment to professional excellence and to the continued growth of our firm," said Steven Millner, Co-Founder and Managing Principal, Gen II.

"I'm extremely pleased to be joining the Gen II team," said Mr. Caporale. "I have known Norman and Steven for 15 years and always held them and Gen II in the highest regard. I am excited to join them at a time of significant growth for the firm. The Gen II team is a world class group of professionals that have an outstanding reputation in the private equity fund administration industry."

About Gen II

Gen II is one of the largest independent private equity fund administrators, administering over $350 billion of private capital on behalf of its clients with offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, Stamford, Dallas, and Luxembourg. Gen II offers private fund sponsors a best-in-class combination of people, process, and technology, enabling fund sponsors to effectively manage their operational infrastructure, financial reporting, and investor communications. The Gen II team is the most experienced and longest tenured team in the private equity fund administration industry, with broad expertise across buyout, funds of funds, real estate, energy, infrastructure, credit, co-investment, hybrid funds, feeder funds, venture capital, retail, and managed accounts. For more information, please visit www.gen2fund.com.

Contact:

Philip Nunes

BackBay Communications

(617) 391-0792

[email protected]

SOURCE Gen II Fund Services, LLC

Related Links

www.gen2fund.com

