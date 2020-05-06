Robert D. Lewis, MD, FACS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert D. Lewis, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a Plastic Surgeon at Private Practice/Mercy Health.

Backed by over two decades of experience, Dr. Lewis is an acclaimed board-certified plastic surgeon. His areas of expertise are esthetic and reconstructive surgeries, and he has comprehensive experience in all forms of reconstructive and soft tissue hand surgery. He operates for cosmetic and reconstructive reasons on all body parts.

Dr. Lewis offers his services at a private practice, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, and the Surgical Hospital at Southwoods in Youngstown.



In recognition of academic achievements, Dr. Lewis first attended DePaw University where he received a Bachelor of Science in pre-med. For medical school, he enrolled at the University of Illinois, earning a Doctorate of Medicine. He completed training as a general surgical resident at Akron General Medical Center and a plastic surgery fellow at SUMA Health Systems.



Highly respected in his area of expertise, Dr. Lewis is a member of numerous elite organizations such as the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Society of Esthetic Plastic Surgeons, and Northeast Ohio Society of Plastic Surgeons. He serves as a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.



In his spare time, Dr. Lewis enjoys physical fitness such as ironman.



Dr. Lewis dedicates this esteemed recognition in loving memory of his father Robert O. Lewis, MD, and grandfather Jerry DeVries; both were both instrumental in inspiring him to become doctor.

