Robert E. White Jr. Named Chief Operating Officer of TDC Group

The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, on a mission to advance, protect, and reward the practice of good medicine.

Healthcare Risk Advisors, which partners with large medical practices and healthcare organizations to identify and solve their unique self-insurance, risk transfer, and risk management needs.

TDC Specialty Underwriters, providing E&S-driven liability solutions for a variety of healthcare organizations and professionals.

Medical Advantage, an innovator in maximizing health plan and physician clinical and financial performance at the point of care in value-based contracting.

White, former president of the insurance operations of FPIC Insurance Group, has more than 50 years of experience in the insurance industry. He joined The Doctors Company with the acquisition of FPIC in 2011, and he served most recently as executive vice president, medical professional liability, at The Doctors Company.

"I am extremely pleased that Bob will be taking on this vital role," Dr. Anderson said. "He is well known and universally respected at The Doctors Company and in the industry. His extraordinary experience and outstanding judgment make him the ideal leader as TDC Group grows, fulfilling our promise to be the preeminent organization for service to healthcare."

"I look forward to this opportunity to assist in the growth of TDC Group and expand our mission-based platform for service to healthcare in whatever practice model our members choose," White said.

White graduated magna cum laude from San Francisco State University. He is chairman of the board of the Florida Justice Reform Institute, a member of the Florida Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, board member of the Florida Insurance Council, past chair and current board member of the Board of Governors of the Florida Medical Malpractice Joint Underwriting Association, member of the Board of Directors of the Florida Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Association, and member of the Board of Directors of Professionals Resource Network, Inc. Mr. White is also a former board member of the Medical Professional Liability Association and currently serves on three of their committees.

About TDC Group

About TDC Group

The TDC Group of companies (TDC Group) is the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance, risk management, and healthcare practice improvement solutions.

