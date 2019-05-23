Robert G. Savage Added to Bexion's Board of Directors

COVINGTON, Ky., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Bexion) announced today that the company has added Bob Savage, MBA to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Savage brings to the Bexion Board over 40 years of experience in marketing, sales, drug development, operation and business development in the pharmaceuticals and biotechnological industries. His areas of expertise include clinical development, go-to-market strategy, regulatory affairs, manufacturing, quality assurance, sales, marketing, talent management, executive coaching, business development, M & A and P & L management.

Mr. Savage has held leadership positions with organizations including Pharmacia Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, and Hoffmann La-Roche. As Group VP and President of the Worldwide General Therapeutics & Inflammation Business with Pharmacia Corporation, he held global responsibility for a portfolio with an annual net income of over $5 billion. In the role of Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals Group with Johnson & Johnson, Mr. Savage oversaw a business unit with over $11 billion in annual sales and 43,000 employees.

As an experienced Board member, Bob has been a Director with over a dozen organizations including Humanigen, Depomed, The Medicines Company, Medworth Acquisition Corporation, Savient Pharmaceuticals, Panacos Pharmaceuticals, Epicept Corporation, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Vela Pharmaceuticals, The Neurological Institute of New Jersey, The Epilepsy Foundation of America, and Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

"We are very excited to have someone with Bob's depth of pharmaceutical knowledge join the Bexion Board of Directors," stated Chuck Scheper, Bexion Board Chairman. "His breadth of experience will contribute to Bexion's ongoing success as we progress with our clinical development plan."

"Bexion is in an extraordinary position in the oncology market with a first-in-class compound targeted at some of the most difficult to treat cancer types," said Bob Savage. "Their ongoing work in the treatment of children with rare tumors is particularly significant given the lack of effective treatments for many of these tumor types. I look forward to the opportunity to bring my experience to bear on moving all programs underway successfully forward."

About Bexion Pharmaceuticals

Bexion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing BXQ-350, a first-in-class agent composed of the multifunctional, lysosomal activator protein Saposin C and phosphatidylserine. BXQ-350 has demonstrated pre-clinical antitumor effects in vitro and in vivo, particularly in brain and other solid tumors, including those that may lead to brain metastases. Bexion has completed multi-site first-in-human Phase 1 Parts 1, 2 and 3 clinical studies of BXQ-350 for solid tumors and gliomas. A Phase 1 Pediatric Trial opened in April, 2019.

For more information, visit www.bexionpharma.com.

Media Contact: Margaret van Gilse ●859.757.1652 ● mvangilse@bexionpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Bexion's actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Bexion has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Among other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements are Bexion's need for, and the availability of, substantial capital in the future to fund its operations and research and development; the fact that Bexion's compounds may not successfully complete pre-clinical or clinical testing, or be granted regulatory approval to be sold and marketed in the United States or elsewhere. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Bexion undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

SOURCE Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

