Robert H. Cyperski is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert H. Cyperski is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Attorney and in acknowledgment of his professional excellence in private practice at Robert H. Cyperski Law.

With over 37 years of experience in the legal field, Robert H. Cyperski is highly skilled in all aspects of law at his private practice, Robert H. Cyperski Law.

Robert H. Cyperski

At Robert H. Cyperski Law in Canton, OH, Mr. Cyperski and his team represent their clients on several legal matters. He has taken on environmental law, civil litigation, business law, employment, real estate, and bankruptcy cases. Mr. Cyperski says, "When you face a challenging legal problem, experience makes a difference. Whether it involves family law, debt relief, a civil dispute, a personal injury, estate planning, or other legal matters, Attorney Robert H. Cyperski will seek the best possible result for you."

He began his education at Moravian College, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 1978. Mr. Cyperski next attended the University of Akron, graduating in 1984 with a J.D. degree. He is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association and Stark County Bar Association. In addition, Mr. Cyperski holds an AV Preeminent Rating with Martindale Hubbell, the Distinguished Peer Rated Site for High Professional Achievement.

Mr. Cyperski founded the firm in 1984 to help members of his community meet their legal needs. He always seeks the best possible outcome for each case. The firm is located at 1201 30th St. NW Suite 102-B in Canton, OH, and is open from 9 AM - 5 PM every day.

As a professional member of the Ohio Bar, Mr. Cyperski currently specializes in Environmental Law. His expertise extends to bankruptcy legal cases, and he practices bankruptcy Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. When he first meets with clients, he helps them develop a comprehensive plan for their actions moving forward. He listens closely to determine their legal needs and integrates their values to achieve all goals.

For more information, the office can be reached by phone at (330) 492-6659.

