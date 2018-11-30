Robert Half Kicks Off Annual Holiday Giving Campaign

More Than 130,000 Toys and Games Collected Since 2006

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Making spirits bright during the holiday season is an annual tradition at staffing firm Robert Half. More than 75 offices across North America, including Sacramento, Calif.; Tampa, Fla.; Honolulu, Hawaii and Grand Rapids, Mich., are collecting toys, food and clothing for families in need, as well as volunteering at food banks, homeless shelters and pediatric hospitals.

Donations from staff and local businesses have resulted in more than 130,000 toys and games being collected since 2006. Many Robert Half offices present the gifts to children during festive parties for Boys & Girls Clubs of America, one of our national charity partners, and other nonprofit organizations.

"Robert Half is dedicated year-round to supporting the communities where we live and work," said Reesa Staten, senior vice president of Corporate Communications for Robert Half. "During the holiday season, our employees go all out to make a positive impact in the lives of those less fortunate."

