Robert Half Named 2019's Best Staffing Temp Agency In Cedar Rapids By Corridor Business Journal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing firm Robert Half announced today it has been named to the Corridor Business Journal's Best of the Corridor 2019 list and earned the honor of Best Staffing Temp Agency. Nearly 3,000 readers voted in the Journal's annual Best of the Corridor competition, now in its 14th year.

"This award means the world to our team," said Julie Albert, branch manager of Robert Half in Cedar Rapids. "As the pioneer of specialized staffing services, Robert Half is proud to offer innovative, cost-effective recruiting solutions for employers and personalized career guidance for job seekers."

"We are excited and humbled to know our services are so valued by the local community," said Jennetta Williams, branch manager of Robert Half Technology in Cedar Rapids. "It's an honor to be recognized for our dedication to matching highly skilled professionals with great companies in the Corridor."

