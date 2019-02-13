Robert Half Named One Of Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) announced it has been included on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies list, based on an analysis of environmental, social and governance factors.

Barron's worked with Calvert Research and Management, a global leader in responsible investing, to rank the 1,000 largest U.S.-based public companies in five categories: shareholders, employees, customers, planet and community. Each category is also weighted by how material it is for each industry.

"We are proud of this distinction and remain focused on sustainable business practices that benefit our employees, our clients, the professionals we place, and the communities where we live and work," said Harold M. Messmer, Jr., chairman and CEO of Robert Half.

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. The company's specialized staffing divisions include Accountemps®, Robert Half® Finance & Accounting, and Robert Half® Management Resources for temporary, full-time and senior-level project professionals, respectively, in the fields of accounting and finance; OfficeTeam® for highly skilled administrative support professionals; Robert Half® Technology for project and full-time technology professionals; Robert Half® Legal for project and full-time staffing of lawyers, paralegals and legal support personnel; and The Creative Group® for creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations professionals. Robert Half also is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half

Related Links

http://www.roberthalf.com

