Robert Half Named To The 2019 Hawaii's Best Workplaces List

HONOLULU, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing firm Robert Half announced today it has been named to the 2019 Hawaii's Best Workplaces list presented by Pacific Business News. This annual awards program is based on employee feedback gathered through an independent third-party survey. Participating organizations were evaluated and ranked based on survey scores, and the winning companies are those whose employees rated them highest on values such as workplace culture, compensation, benefits and management practices.

"Being recognized as a top workplace for the third consecutive year is an incredible honor and a true testament to how much we value being a part of the business community," said Erica Huggins, branch manager of Robert Half in Honolulu. "Our employees are the heart of our success, and we couldn't be prouder of them for making Robert Half one of the best places to work."

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com.

