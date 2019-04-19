Robert Half Recognized As A 2019 Bay Area Best Place to Work

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing firm Robert Half announced today that it was named one of the 2019 Bay Area's Best Places to Work. The annual awards program is presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Award applicants were evaluated and ranked based on scores obtained from an independent survey of Bay Area employees. The winning companies were those whose workers rated them highest on such values as workplace fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings, and other amenities, as well as management practices.

"At Robert Half, we help job candidates build rewarding careers and companies grow their businesses, so we understand how important a positive work experience is for developing a motivated, engaged workforce," said Lynne Smith, Robert Half senior vice president of human resources. "We're proud of this recognition and of our staffing, consulting and corporate services employees in the Bay Area who contribute to our culture of workplace happiness."

Robert Half was recognized at the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area Awards celebration on April 18 in San Francisco.

