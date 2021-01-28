Robert Half Reports Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, net income was $94 million, or $.84 per share, on revenues of $1.304 billion. Net income for the prior year's fourth quarter was $113 million, or $.98 per share, on revenues of $1.537 billion.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income was $306 million, or $2.70 per share, on revenues of $5.109 billion. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income was $454 million, or $3.90 per share, on revenues of $6.074 billion.

"Fourth-quarter results for both our Protiviti and staffing operations were very strong and exceeded the top end of our guidance range," said M. Keith Waddell, president and CEO of Robert Half. "Protiviti reported its 13th consecutive quarter of year-on-year revenue gains, with particular strength in its technology consulting practice and managed solutions with staffing. Our staffing operations reported broad-based, double-digit, quarter-on-quarter sequential revenue growth on an as-adjusted basis."

Waddell added, "Return on invested capital for the company was 31 percent in the fourth quarter."

Certain information contained in this press release and its attachments may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the company's future operating results or financial positions. These statements may be identified by words such as "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "intend", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", or variations or negatives thereof, or by similar or comparable words or phrases. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of U.S. or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate its spread; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the United States or foreign countries where the company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for contract employment or the company's ability to attract candidates; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the company's services; on the company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its contract employees, or for events impacting its contract employees on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the company in attracting, training, and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the company's SEC filings; the ability of the company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the company will incur as a result of healthcare reform legislation may adversely affect the company's profit margins or the demand for the company's services; the possibility that the company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted; and the possibility that the company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls and as a result suffer errors in its financial reporting.

Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.

Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. The company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this release.

ATTACHED :

Summary of Operations Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Financial Measures



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



















Service revenues $ 1,304,086



$ 1,537,385



$ 5,109,000



$ 6,074,432

Costs of services 789,744



900,524



3,096,389



3,549,303

















Gross margin 514,342



636,861



2,012,611



2,525,129

















Selling, general and administrative expenses 425,161



503,922



1,666,041



1,958,295

Income from investments held in employee deferred compensation (which is completely offset by related costs and expenses) (1) (40,542)



(20,289)



(75,188)



(54,917)

Amortization of intangible assets 217



339



1,219



1,361

Interest income, net (79)



(1,357)



(1,343)



(5,125)

















Income before income taxes 129,585



154,246



421,882



625,515

Provision for income taxes 35,169



41,404



115,606



171,082

















Net income $ 94,416



$ 112,842



$ 306,276



$ 454,433

















Diluted net income per share $ .84



$ .98



$ 2.70



$ 3.90

















Shares:













Basic 112,059



114,034



112,729



115,656

Diluted 112,941



114,862



113,318



116,411





(1) Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses exclude gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. Under these plans, employees direct the investment of their account balances, and the Company makes cash deposits into an investment trust consistent with these directions. Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations noted above are included in SG&A or, in the case of Protiviti, direct cost, while investment income is presented separately. Reclassifications have been made to prior periods' consolidated financial statements to conform to the current presentation. These reclassifications had no impact to previously reported income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)





Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







SERVICE REVENUES:































Accountemps

$ 385,000



29.5 %

$ 498,650



32.4 %

$ 1,558,024



30.5 %

$ 1,985,221



32.6 % OfficeTeam

214,985



16.5 %

259,147

16.9 %

764,947



15.0 %

1,040,755



17.1 % Robert Half Technology

175,730



13.5 %

198,314

12.9 %

695,418



13.6 %

765,831



12.6 % Robert Half Management Resources

167,116



12.8 %

201,097

13.1 %

698,942



13.7 %

792,757



13.1 % Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)

(92,393)



(7.1) %

(50,883)



(3.3) %

(239,996)



(4.7) %

(172,439)



(2.8) % Temporary and consultant staffing

850,438



65.2 %

1,106,325



72.0 %

3,477,335



68.1 %

4,412,125



72.6 % Permanent placement staffing

91,387



7.0 %

126,394



8.2 %

370,109



7.2 %

533,432



8.8 % Protiviti

362,261



27.8 %

304,666



19.8 %

1,261,556



24.7 %

1,128,875



18.6 % Total

$ 1,304,086



100.0 %

$ 1,537,385



100.0 %

$ 5,109,000



100.0 %

$ 6,074,432



100.0 %

































GROSS MARGIN:































Temporary and consultant staffing

$ 327,181



38.5 %

$ 420,248



38.0 %

$ 1,312,797



37.8 %

$ 1,677,489



38.0 % Permanent placement staffing

91,172



99.8 %

126,135



99.8 %

369,401



99.8 %

532,435



99.8 % Protiviti

95,989



26.5 %

90,478



29.7 %

330,413



26.2 %

315,205



27.9 % Total

$ 514,342



39.4 %

$ 636,861



41.4 %

$ 2,012,611



39.4 %

$ 2,525,129



41.6 %

































SEGMENT INCOME:































Temporary and consultant staffing

$ 71,346



8.4 %

$ 97,469



8.8 %

$ 237,279



6.8 %

$ 410,153



9.3 % Permanent placement staffing

8,008



8.8 %

15,167



12.0 %

28,799



7.8 %

83,885



15.7 % Protiviti

50,369



13.9 %

40,592



13.3 %

155,680



12.3 %

127,713



11.3 % Combined segment income (2)

$ 129,723



9.9 %

$ 153,228



10.0 %

$ 421,758



8.3 %

$ 621,751



10.2 %

































SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:































Depreciation

$ 15,184







$ 15,779







$ 62,281







$ 64,264





Capital expenditures

$ 4,499







$ 14,326







$ 33,377







$ 59,464





Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)

1,074







988







2,506







4,253











































(1) Service revenues for Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology and Robert Half Management Resources include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each line of business are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

(2) Combined segment income is a non-GAAP measure described further on Page 7.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands)

Beginning in Q3 2020 the Company modified its presentation of service revenues for Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology and Robert Half Management Resources to include intersegment revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. This is how the Company now measures and manages these divisions internally and, prospectively it is how the Company will report them externally. The combined amount of divisional intersegment revenues with Protiviti are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item. The Company has prepared the below schedule to provide readers with historical comparative information to better evaluate the related trends.



2018

2019

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4 SERVICE REVENUES:













































Accountemps $ 476,055



$ 488,400



$ 486,240



$ 490,849



$ 490,084



$ 494,582



$ 501,905



$ 498,650



$ 489,884



$ 331,542



$ 351,598



$ 385,000

OfficeTeam 261,642



268,902



265,758



269,125



252,633



261,952



267,023



259,147



239,979



136,299



173,685



214,985

Robert Half Technology 166,102



178,711



185,687



186,666



182,426



189,461



195,630



198,314



196,652



162,028



161,007



175,730

Robert Half Management Resources 186,690



182,737



181,638



187,745



196,003



195,236



200,421



201,097



211,878



165,031



154,917



167,116

Elimination of intersegment revenues (24,201)



(30,776)



(35,557)



(41,847)



(36,519)



(38,519)



(46,518)



(50,883)



(46,273)



(41,514)



(59,816)



(92,393)

Temporary and consultant staffing 1,066,288



1,087,974



1,083,766



1,092,538



1,084,627



1,102,712



1,118,461



1,106,325



1,092,120



753,386



781,391



850,438

Permanent placement staffing 121,400



135,038



129,667



125,884



131,562



140,894



134,582



126,394



120,489



71,030



87,203



91,387

Protiviti 207,645



234,042



252,793



263,236



252,341



272,779



299,089



304,666



294,082



283,910



321,303



362,261

Total $ 1,395,333



$ 1,457,054



$ 1,466,226



$ 1,481,658



$ 1,468,530



$ 1,516,385



$ 1,552,132



$ 1,537,385



$ 1,506,691



$ 1,108,326



$ 1,189,897



$ 1,304,086



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)





December 31,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)



SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 574,426



$ 270,478

Accounts receivable, less allowances

$ 714,163



$ 832,797

Total assets

$ 2,557,424



$ 2,311,408

Total current liabilities

$ 1,046,626



$ 940,692

Notes payable, less current portion

$ —



$ 239

Total stockholders' equity

$ 1,205,289



$ 1,143,683



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half International Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: as adjusted revenue growth rates; adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; segment income; and combined segment income.

Variations in the Company's financial results include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, billing days, and certain intercompany adjustments. The Company provides "as adjusted" revenue growth calculations to remove the impact of these items. These calculations show the year-over-year revenue growth rates for the Company's lines of business on both a reported basis and also on an as-adjusted basis for global, U.S., and international operations. This information is presented for each of the six most recent quarters. The Company has provided this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The Company expresses year-over-year revenue changes as calculated percentages using the same number of billing days, constant currency exchange rates, and certain intercompany adjustments.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; and segment income include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Combined segment income is income before income taxes adjusted for interest income and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how the Company evaluates segment performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED)





Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Adjusted)



2019

2020

2019

2020



Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4 Global















































Accountemps

3.2

1.6

0.0

-33.0

-29.9

-22.8

2.7

2.1

-0.7

-32.3

-30.2

-23.1 OfficeTeam

0.5

-3.7

-5.0

-48.0

-35.0

-17.0

0.1

-3.1

-5.7

-47.8

-35.8

-18.2 RH Technology

5.4

6.2

7.8

-14.5

-17.7

-11.4

5.2

7.0

6.8

-14.2

-18.2

-11.9 RH Management Resources

10.3

7.1

8.1

-15.5

-22.7

-16.9

13.9

10.3

7.5

-14.8

-23.5

-18.1 Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)

30.8

21.6

26.7

7.8

28.6

81.6

29.3

21.6

24.9

7.7

28.2

81.5 Temporary and consultant staffing

3.2

1.3

0.7

-31.7

-30.1

-23.1

3.4

2.2

0.0

-31.2

-30.7

-23.8 Permanent placement staffing

3.8

0.4

-8.4

-49.6

-35.2

-27.7

3.4

0.9

-9.0

-49.1

-35.7

-28.5 Total staffing

3.3

1.2

-0.3

-33.7

-30.7

-23.6

3.4

2.1

-1.0

-33.2

-31.2

-24.3 Protiviti

18.3

15.7

16.5

4.1

7.4

18.9

14.6

14.1

15.5

4.5

6.4

17.9 Total

5.9

3.8

2.6

-26.9

-23.3

-15.2

5.4

4.3

1.9

-26.4

-23.9

-15.9

















































United States















































Temporary and consultant staffing

5.7

3.0

2.0

-31.7

-31.0

-24.1

4.5

3.2

0.5

-31.7

-31.3

-23.9 Permanent placement staffing

6.5

3.0

-4.9

-51.6

-37.1

-31.3

5.3

3.2

-6.3

-51.6

-37.3

-31.0 Total staffing

5.8

3.0

1.3

-33.7

-31.6

-24.8

4.5

3.2

-0.2

-33.7

-31.9

-24.6 Protiviti

17.5

17.3

21.3

6.4

10.8

22.9

16.2

17.5

19.5

6.3

10.3

23.3 Total

7.9

5.6

4.7

-26.5

-23.3

-15.3

6.6

5.7

3.2

-26.5

-23.7

-15.0

















































International















































Temporary and consultant staffing

-5.0

-4.8

-3.8

-31.8

-27.0

-19.3

-0.2

-1.0

-1.9

-28.9

-28.4

-23.5 Permanent placement staffing

-2.1

-5.3

-15.9

-45.0

-30.9

-19.3

-0.6

-4.1

-14.6

-43.2

-31.7

-23.0 Total staffing

-4.6

-4.8

-5.6

-33.8

-27.6

-19.3

-0.3

-1.5

-3.7

-31.1

-28.9

-23.4 Protiviti

21.2

10.4

1.3

-3.9

-5.0

4.3

9.3

3.3

2.4

-1.5

-8.0

-1.7 Total

-0.7

-2.2

-4.4

-28.4

-23.4

-14.7

1.4

-0.6

-2.7

-25.7

-25.0

-19.2



(1) Service revenues for Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology and Robert Half Management Resources include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each line of business are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. In order to calculate "Constant Currency" revenue growth rates, as reported amounts are retranslated using foreign exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all lines of business. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by comparable periods having different billing days, the company calculates "same billing day" revenue growth rates by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the calculated number of billing days for that period to arrive at a "per billing day" amount. The "same billing day" growth rates are then calculated based upon the "per billing day" amounts.

Intercompany Adjustments. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by the impact of certain intercompany adjustments, applicable comparative period revenues are reclassified to conform with the current period presentation.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days, constant currency fluctuations, and certain intercompany adjustments are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein on Pages 9-11.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020 Accountemps























As Reported

3.2



1.6



0.0



-33.0



-29.9



-22.8

Billing Days Impact

-1.3



0.0



-1.5



-0.1



-0.3



-0.1

Currency Impact

0.8



0.5



0.8



0.8



0.0



-0.2

As Adjusted

2.7



2.1



-0.7



-32.3



-30.2



-23.1

OfficeTeam























As Reported

0.5



-3.7



-5.0



-48.0



-35.0



-17.0

Billing Days Impact

-1.3



0.0



-1.3



-0.1



-0.2



-0.1

Currency Impact

0.9



0.6



0.6



0.3



-0.6



-1.1

As Adjusted

0.1



-3.1



-5.7



-47.8



-35.8



-18.2

Robert Half Technology























As Reported

5.4



6.2



7.8



-14.5



-17.7



-11.4

Billing Days Impact

-1.4



0.1



-1.5



-0.1



-0.2



0.0

Currency Impact

0.5



0.3



0.5



0.4



-0.3



-0.5

Intercompany Adjustments

0.7



0.4



―

―

―

― As Adjusted

5.2



7.0



6.8



-14.2



-18.2



-11.9

Robert Half Management Resources























As Reported

10.3



7.1



8.1



-15.5



-22.7



-16.9

Billing Days Impact

-1.4



0.0



-1.5



-0.1



-0.2



0.0

Currency Impact

1.1



0.7



0.9



0.8



-0.6



-1.2

Intercompany Adjustments

3.9



2.5



―

―

―

― As Adjusted

13.9



10.3



7.5



-14.8



-23.5



-18.1

Elimination of intersegment revenues























As Reported

30.8



21.6



26.7



7.8



28.6



81.6

Billing Days Impact

-1.6



0.0



-1.8



-0.2



-0.4



-0.1

Currency Impact

0.1



0.0



0.0



0.1



0.0



0.0

As Adjusted

29.3



21.6



24.9



7.7



28.2



81.5

Temporary and consultant staffing























As Reported

3.2



1.3



0.7



-31.7



-30.1



-23.1

Billing Days Impact

-1.3



0.0



-1.4



-0.1



-0.3



0.0

Currency Impact

0.9



0.5



0.7



0.6



-0.3



-0.7

Intercompany Adjustments

0.6



0.4



―

―

―

― As Adjusted

3.4



2.2



0.0



-31.2



-30.7



-23.8

Permanent placement staffing























As Reported

3.8



0.4



-8.4



-49.6



-35.2



-27.7

Billing Days Impact

-1.4



0.0



-1.4



-0.1



-0.2



0.0

Currency Impact

1.0



0.5



0.8



0.6



-0.3



-0.8

As Adjusted

3.4



0.9



-9.0



-49.1



-35.7



-28.5

Total staffing























As Reported

3.3



1.2



-0.3



-33.7



-30.7



-23.6

Billing Days Impact

-1.4



0.0



-1.4



-0.1



-0.2



0.0

Currency Impact

0.9



0.5



0.7



0.6



-0.3



-0.7

Intercompany Adjustments

0.6



0.4



―

―

―

― As Adjusted

3.4



2.1



-1.0



-33.2



-31.2



-24.3

Protiviti























As Reported

18.3



15.7



16.5



4.1



7.4



18.9

Billing Days Impact

-1.4



0.1



-1.6



-0.1



-0.3



0.0

Currency Impact

0.8



0.3



0.6



0.5



-0.7



-1.0

Intercompany Adjustments

-3.1



-2.0



―

―

―

― As Adjusted

14.6



14.1



15.5



4.5



6.4



17.9

Total























As Reported

5.9



3.8



2.6



-26.9



-23.3



-15.2

Billing Days Impact

-1.4



0.0



-1.4



-0.1



-0.2



0.0

Currency Impact

0.9



0.5



0.7



0.6



-0.4



-0.7

As Adjusted

5.4



4.3



1.9



-26.4



-23.9



-15.9



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020 Temporary and consultant staffing







As Reported

5.7



3.0



2.0



-31.7



-31.0



-24.1

Billing Days Impact

-1.2



0.2



-1.5



0.0



-0.3



0.2

Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

4.5



3.2



0.5



-31.7



-31.3



-23.9



























Permanent placement staffing























As Reported

6.5



3.0



-4.9



-51.6



-37.1



-31.3

Billing Days Impact

-1.2



0.2



-1.4



0.0



-0.2



0.3

Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

5.3



3.2



-6.3



-51.6



-37.3



-31.0



























Total staffing























As Reported

5.8



3.0



1.3



-33.7



-31.6



-24.8

Billing Days Impact

-1.3



0.2



-1.5



0.0



-0.3



0.2

Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

4.5



3.2



-0.2



-33.7



-31.9



-24.6



























Protiviti























As Reported

17.5



17.3



21.3



6.4



10.8



22.9

Billing Days Impact

-1.3



0.2



-1.8



-0.1



-0.5



0.4

Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

16.2



17.5



19.5



6.3



10.3



23.3



























Total























As Reported

7.9



5.6



4.7



-26.5



-23.3



-15.3

Billing Days Impact

-1.3



0.1



-1.5



0.0



-0.4



0.3

Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

6.6



5.7



3.2



-26.5



-23.7



-15.0



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020 Temporary and consultant staffing







As Reported

-5.0



-4.8



-3.8



-31.8



-27.0



-19.3

Billing Days Impact

-1.6



-0.4



-1.4



0.0



0.0



-1.0

Currency Impact

3.8



2.4



3.3



2.9



-1.4



-3.2

Intercompany Adjustments

2.6



1.8



―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-0.2



-1.0



-1.9



-28.9



-28.4



-23.5



























Permanent placement staffing























As Reported

-2.1



-5.3



-15.9



-45.0



-30.9



-19.3

Billing Days Impact

-1.5



-0.4



-1.1



-0.1



0.0



-1.0

Currency Impact

3.0



1.6



2.4



1.9



-0.8



-2.7

As Adjusted

-0.6



-4.1



-14.6



-43.2



-31.7



-23.0



























Total staffing























As Reported

-4.6



-4.8



-5.6



-33.8



-27.6



-19.3

Billing Days Impact

-1.6



-0.6



-1.3



-0.1



0.0



-1.0

Currency Impact

3.7



2.3



3.2



2.8



-1.3



-3.1

Intercompany Adjustments

2.2



1.6



―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-0.3



-1.5



-3.7



-31.1



-28.9



-23.4



























Protiviti























As Reported

21.2



10.4



1.3



-3.9



-5.0



4.3

Billing Days Impact

-1.8



-0.6



-1.4



0.0



0.1



-1.4

Currency Impact

3.5



1.4



2.5



2.4



-3.1



-4.6

Intercompany Adjustments

-13.6



-7.9



―

―

―

― As Adjusted

9.3



3.3



2.4



-1.5



-8.0



-1.7



























Total























As Reported

-0.7



-2.2



-4.4



-28.4



-23.4



-14.7

Billing Days Impact

-1.6



-0.5



-1.3



0.0



0.1



-1.1

Currency Impact

3.7



2.1



3.0



2.7



-1.7



-3.4

As Adjusted

1.4



-0.6



-2.7



-25.7



-25.0



-19.2



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)



Quarter Ended December 31,

Relationships

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjusted SERVICE REVENUES:





































Temporary and consultant staffing 850,438







850,438



1,106,325







1,106,325



65.2 %

72.0 %

65.2 %

72.0 % Permanent placement staffing 91,387







91,387



126,394







126,394



7.0 %

8.2 %

7.0 %

8.2 % Protiviti 362,261







362,261



304,666







304,666



27.8 %

19.8 %

27.8 %

19.8 % Total $ 1,304,086







$ 1,304,086



$ 1,537,385







$ 1,537,385



100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %







































GROSS MARGIN:





































Temporary and consultant staffing $ 327,181







$ 327,181



$ 420,248







$ 420,248



38.5 %

38.0 %

38.5 %

38.0 % Permanent placement staffing 91,172







91,172



126,135







126,135



99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 % Protiviti 95,989



5,419



101,408



90,478



2,083



92,561



26.5 %

29.7 %

28.0 %

30.4 % Total $ 514,342



$ 5,419



$ 519,761



$ 636,861



$ 2,083



$ 638,944



39.4 %

41.4 %

39.9 %

41.6 %







































SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE:





































Temporary and consultant staffing $ 287,550



$ (31,715)



$ 255,835



$ 339,118



$ (16,339)



$ 322,779



33.8 %

30.7 %

30.1 %

29.2 % Permanent placement staffing 86,572



(3,408)



83,164



112,835



(1,867)



110,968



94.7 %

89.3 %

91.0 %

87.8 % Protiviti 51,039



—



51,039



51,969



—



51,969



14.1 %

17.1 %

14.1 %

17.1 % Total $ 425,161



$ (35,123)



$ 390,038



$ 503,922



$ (18,206)



$ 485,716



32.6 %

32.8 %

29.9 %

31.6 %







































OPERATING/SEGMENT INCOME:





































Temporary and consultant staffing $ 39,631



$ 31,715



$ 71,346



$ 81,130



$ 16,339



$ 97,469



4.7 %

7.3 %

8.4 %

8.8 % Permanent placement staffing 4,600



3,408



8,008



13,300



1,867



15,167



5.0 %

10.5 %

8.8 %

12.0 % Protiviti 44,950



5,419



50,369



38,509



2,083



40,592



12.4 %

12.6 %

13.9 %

13.3 % Total $ 89,181



$ 40,542



$ 129,723



$ 132,939



$ 20,289



$ 153,228



6.8 %

8.6 %

9.9 %

10.0 % Amortization of intangible assets 217



—



217



339



—



339



0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 % Income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts (40,542)



40,542



—



(20,289)



20,289



—



3.1 %

1.3 %

0.0 %

0.0 % Interest income, net (79)



—



(79)



(1,357)



—



(1,357)



0.0 %

0.1 %

0.0 %

0.0 % Income before income taxes $ 129,585



$ —



$ 129,585



$ 154,246



$ —



$ 154,246



9.9 %

10.0 %

9.9 %

10.0 %



(1) Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations are included in selling, general and administrative expense or, in the case of Protiviti, direct cost, while investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial measures shown in the table above are adjusted to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item which includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact to income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

Relationships

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjusted SERVICE REVENUES:





































Temporary and consultant staffing 3,477,335







3,477,335



4,412,125







4,412,125



68.1 %

72.6 %

68.1 %

72.6 % Permanent placement staffing 370,109







370,109



533,432







533,432



7.2 %

8.8 %

7.2 %

8.8 % Protiviti 1,261,556







1,261,556



1,128,875







1,128,875



24.7 %

18.6 %

24.7 %

18.6 % Total $ 5,109,000







$ 5,109,000



$ 6,074,432







$ 6,074,432



100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %







































GROSS MARGIN:





































Temporary and consultant staffing $ 1,312,797







$ 1,312,797



$ 1,677,489







$ 1,677,489



37.8 %

38.0 %

37.8 %

38.0 % Permanent placement staffing 369,401







369,401



532,435







532,435



99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 % Protiviti 330,413



11,682



342,095



315,205



5,390



320,595



26.2 %

27.9 %

27.1 %

28.4 % Total $ 2,012,611



$ 11,682



$ 2,024,293



$ 2,525,129



$ 5,390



$ 2,530,519



39.4 %

41.6 %

39.6 %

41.7 %







































SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE:





































Temporary and consultant staffing $ 1,132,915



$ (57,397)



$ 1,075,518



$ 1,311,521



$ (44,185)



$ 1,267,336



32.6 %

29.7 %

30.9 %

28.7 % Permanent placement staffing 346,711



(6,109)



340,602



453,892



(5,342)



448,550



93.7 %

85.1 %

92.0 %

84.1 % Protiviti 186,415



—



186,415



192,882



—



192,882



14.8 %

17.1 %

14.8 %

17.1 % Total $ 1,666,041



$ (63,506)



$ 1,602,535



$ 1,958,295



$ (49,527)



$ 1,908,768



32.6 %

32.2 %

31.4 %

31.4 %







































OPERATING/SEGMENT INCOME:





































Temporary and consultant staffing $ 179,882



$ 57,397



$ 237,279



$ 365,968



$ 44,185



$ 410,153



5.2 %

8.3 %

6.8 %

9.3 % Permanent placement staffing 22,690



6,109



28,799



78,543



5,342



83,885



6.1 %

14.7 %

7.8 %

15.7 % Protiviti 143,998



11,682



155,680



122,323



5,390



127,713



11.4 %

10.8 %

12.3 %

11.3 % Total $ 346,570



$ 75,188



$ 421,758



$ 566,834



$ 54,917



621,751



6.8 %

9.3 %

8.3 %

10.2 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,219



—



1,219



1,361



—



1,361



0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 % Income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts (75,188)



75,188



—



(54,917)



54,917



—



1.5 %

0.9 %

0.0 %

0.0 % Interest income, net (1,343)



—



(1,343)



(5,125)



—



(5,125)



0.0 %

0.1 %

0.0 %

0.1 % Income before income taxes $ 421,882



$ —



$ 421,882



$ 625,515



$ —



$ 625,515



8.3 %

10.3 %

8.3 %

10.3 %



(1) Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations are included in selling, general and administrative expense or, in the case of Protiviti, direct cost, while investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial measures shown in the table above are adjusted to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item which includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact to income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Income before income taxes $ 129,585



$ 154,246



$ 421,882



$ 625,515

Interest income, net (79)



(1,357)



(1,343)



(5,125)

Amortization of intangible assets 217



339



1,219



1,361

Combined segment income $ 129,723



$ 153,228



$ 421,758



$ 621,751



