Robert Half Reports Second-Quarter Financial Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, net income was $46 million, or $.41 per share, on revenues of $1.108 billion. Net income for the prior year's second quarter was $115 million, or $.98 per share, on revenues of $1.516 billion.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net income was $136 million, or $1.20 per share, on revenues of $2.615 billion. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income was $224 million, or $1.91 per share, on revenues of $2.985 billion.

"Robert Half's second-quarter results were clearly affected by the economic crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, most acutely in our staffing business," said M. Keith Waddell, president and CEO of Robert Half. "Protiviti had an outstanding quarter and continues to benefit from strong solutions offerings and pipeline. We are encouraged by recent signs of week-on-week sequential growth in our staffing operations, and, although significant uncertainty continues, we approach the third quarter with optimism."

ATTACHED :

Summary of Operations Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Financial Measures

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter

Ended June 30,

Six Months

Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)















Service revenues $ 1,108,326



$ 1,516,385



$ 2,615,017



$ 2,984,915

Costs of services 685,249



878,844



1,581,223



1,739,786

















Gross margin 423,077



637,541



1,033,794



1,245,129

















Selling, general and administrative expenses 364,828



478,139



844,401



939,498

Amortization of intangible assets 330



341



668



683

Interest income, net (105)



(1,042)



(1,062)



(2,538)

















Income before income taxes 58,024



160,103



189,787



307,486

Provision for income taxes 11,828



45,491



53,676



83,076

















Net income $ 46,196



$ 114,612



$ 136,111



$ 224,410

















Diluted net income per share $ .41



$ .98



$ 1.20



$ 1.91

















Shares:













Basic 112,865



116,381



113,026



116,722

Diluted 113,121



116,988



113,489



117,475



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)





Quarter

Ended June 30,

Six Months

Ended June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) SERVICE REVENUES:































Accountemps

$ 322,596



29.1 %

$ 486,992



32.1 %

$ 803,037



30.7 %

$ 970,465



32.5 % OfficeTeam

132,730



12.0 %

261,034



17.2 %

371,766



14.2 %

513,069



17.2 % Robert Half Technology

151,542



13.7 %

179,375



11.8 %

334,965



12.8 %

351,303



11.8 % Roberth Half Management Resources

146,518



13.2 %

175,311



11.6 %

335,738



12.9 %

352,502



11.8 % Robert Half Finance & Accounting

71,030



6.4 %

140,894



9.3 %

191,519



7.3 %

272,456



9.1 % Protiviti

283,910



25.6 %

272,779



18.0 %

577,992



22.1 %

525,120



17.6 % Total

$ 1,108,326



100.0 %

$ 1,516,385



100.0 %

$ 2,615,017



100.0 %

$ 2,984,915



100.0 %

































GROSS MARGIN:































Temporary and consultant staffing

$ 279,302



37.1 %

$ 420,837



38.2 %

$ 692,298



37.5 %

$ 833,302



38.1 % Permanent placement staffing

70,906



99.8 %

140,638



99.8 %

191,186



99.8 %

271,946



99.8 % Risk consulting and internal audit services

72,869



25.7 %

76,066



27.9 %

150,310



26.0 %

139,881



26.6 % Total

$ 423,077



38.2 %

$ 637,541



42.0 %

$ 1,033,794



39.5 %

$ 1,245,129



41.7 %

































OPERATING INCOME:































Temporary and consultant staffing

$ 28,390



3.8 %

$ 105,238



9.5 %

$ 122,154



6.6 %

$ 211,256



9.7 % Permanent placement staffing

(248)



(0.3) %

25,344



18.0 %

10,663



5.6 %

46,901



17.2 % Risk consulting and internal audit services

30,107



10.6 %

28,820



10.6 %

56,576



9.8 %

47,474



9.0 % Total

$ 58,249



5.3 %

$ 159,402



10.5 %

$ 189,393



7.2 %

$ 305,631



10.2 %

































SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:































Depreciation

$ 15,596







$ 16,088







$ 31,509







$ 31,740





Capital expenditures

$ 7,988







$ 15,955







$ 22,264







$ 28,625





Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)

—







1,031







983







1,812







ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)





June 30,



2020

2019



(Unaudited) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 501,485



$ 269,440

Accounts receivable, less allowances

$ 665,409



$ 842,294

Total assets

$ 2,402,377



$ 2,239,419

Total current liabilities

$ 977,167



$ 909,510

Notes payable, less current portion

$ 122



$ 350

Total stockholders' equity

$ 1,156,706



$ 1,109,227



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half International Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with revenue growth rates derived from non-GAAP revenue amounts.

Variations in the Company's financial results include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, billing days, and certain intercompany adjustments. The Company provides "as adjusted" revenue growth calculations to remove the impact of these items. These calculations show the year-over-year revenue growth rates for the Company's lines of business on both a reported basis and also on an as-adjusted basis for global, U.S., and international operations. This information is presented for each of the six most recent quarters. The Company has provided this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The Company expresses year-over-year revenue changes as calculated percentages using the same number of billing days, constant currency exchange rates, and certain intercompany adjustments.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to actual revenue growth derived from revenue amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):





Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Adjusted)



2019

2020

2019

2020



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2 Global















































Accountemps

2.5

1.3

2.1

0.6

-0.6

-33.8

5.6

2.8

1.6

1.1

-1.3

-33.1 OfficeTeam

-3.5

-2.7

0.3

-3.8

-5.2

-49.2

-0.4

-1.2

-0.1

-3.2

-5.9

-48.9 RH Technology

7.4

4.6

4.9

6.4

6.7

-15.5

10.7

6.4

4.8

7.2

5.7

-15.2 RH Management Resources

2.1

4.6

9.2

6.1

6.8

-16.4

14.3

12.0

12.9

9.4

6.3

-15.7 Temporary and consultant staffing

1.7

1.4

3.2

1.3

0.7

-31.7

6.2

3.7

3.4

2.2

0.0

-31.2 Permanent placement staffing

8.4

4.3

3.8

0.4

-8.4

-49.6

12.3

6.2

3.4

0.9

-9.0

-49.1 Total staffing

2.4

1.7

3.3

1.2

-0.3

-33.7

6.9

4.0

3.4

2.1

-1.0

-33.2 Protiviti

21.5

16.6

18.3

15.7

16.5

4.1

17.3

13.8

14.6

14.1

15.5

4.5 Total

5.2

4.1

5.9

3.8

2.6

-26.9

8.5

5.6

5.4

4.3

1.9

-26.4

















































United States











































Temporary and consultant staffing

3.4

3.5

5.7

3.0

2.0

-31.7

5.1

3.8

4.5

3.2

0.5

-31.7 Permanent placement staffing

10.0

6.6

6.5

3.0

-4.9

-51.6

11.8

6.9

5.3

3.2

-6.3

-51.6 Total staffing

4.0

3.8

5.8

3.0

1.3

-33.7

5.7

4.1

4.5

3.2

-0.2

-33.7 Protiviti

14.9

14.7

17.5

17.3

21.3

6.4

16.8

15.1

16.2

17.5

19.5

6.3 Total

5.7

5.6

7.9

5.6

4.7

-26.5

7.4

6.0

6.6

5.7

3.2

-26.5

















































International











































Temporary and consultant staffing

-3.7

-5.9

-5.0

-4.8

-3.8

-31.8

10.2

3.1

-0.2

-1.0

-1.9

-28.9 Permanent placement staffing

4.9

-0.6

-2.1

-5.3

-15.9

-45.0

12.8

4.4

-0.6

-4.1

-14.6

-43.2 Total staffing

-2.5

-5.1

-4.6

-4.8

-5.6

-33.8

10.5

3.3

-0.3

-1.5

-3.7

-31.1 Protiviti

48.8

23.2

21.2

10.4

1.3

-3.9

18.9

9.4

9.3

3.3

2.4

-1.5 Total

3.7

-1.0

-0.7

-2.2

-4.4

-28.4

11.9

4.4

1.4

-0.6

-2.7

-25.7

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. In order to calculate "Constant Currency" revenue growth rates, as reported amounts are retranslated using foreign exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.



Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all lines of business. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by comparable periods having different billing days, the company calculates "same billing day" revenue growth rates by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the calculated number of billing days for that period to arrive at a "per billing day" amount. The "same billing day" growth rates are then calculated based upon the "per billing day" amounts.



Intercompany Adjustments. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by the impact of certain intercompany adjustments, applicable comparative period revenues are reclassified to conform with the current period presentation.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days, constant currency fluctuations, and certain intercompany adjustments are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein on Pages 8-10.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020 Accountemps































As Reported

2.5



1.3



2.1



0.6



-0.6



-33.8

Billing Days Impact

1.4



0.3



-1.3



0.0



-1.5



-0.1

Currency Impact

1.7



1.2



0.8



0.5



0.8



0.8

As Adjusted

5.6



2.8



1.6



1.1



-1.3



-33.1

OfficeTeam























As Reported

-3.5



-2.7



0.3



-3.8



-5.2



-49.2

Billing Days Impact

1.3



0.2



-1.4



0.0



-1.3



0.0

Currency Impact

1.8



1.3



1.0



0.6



0.6



0.3

As Adjusted

-0.4



-1.2



-0.1



-3.2



-5.9



-48.9

Robert Half Technology























As Reported

7.4



4.6



4.9



6.4



6.7



-15.5

Billing Days Impact

1.4



0.3



-1.4



0.1



-1.5



-0.2

Currency Impact

1.2



0.9



0.6



0.3



0.5



0.5

Intercompany Adjustments

0.7



0.6



0.7



0.4



―



―

As Adjusted

10.7



6.4



4.8



7.2



5.7



-15.2

Robert Half Management Resources























As Reported

2.1



4.6



9.2



6.1



6.8



-16.4

Billing Days Impact

1.5



0.2



-1.5



0.0



-1.5



-0.2

Currency Impact

2.8



2.0



1.3



0.8



1.0



0.9

Intercompany Adjustments

7.9



5.2



3.9



2.5



―



―

As Adjusted

14.3



12.0



12.9



9.4



6.3



-15.7

Temporary and consultant staffing























As Reported

1.7



1.4



3.2



1.3



0.7



-31.7

Billing Days Impact

1.4



0.2



-1.3



0.0



-1.4



-0.1

Currency Impact

1.8



1.3



0.9



0.5



0.7



0.6

Intercompany Adjustments

1.3



0.8



0.6



0.4



―



―

As Adjusted

6.2



3.7



3.4



2.2



0.0



-31.2

Permanent placement staffing























As Reported

8.4



4.3



3.8



0.4



-8.4



-49.6

Billing Days Impact

1.4



0.2



-1.4



0.0



-1.4



-0.1

Currency Impact

2.5



1.7



1.0



0.5



0.8



0.6

As Adjusted

12.3



6.2



3.4



0.9



-9.0



-49.1

Total staffing























As Reported

2.4



1.7



3.3



1.2



-0.3



-33.7

Billing Days Impact

1.4



0.3



-1.4



0.0



-1.4



-0.1

Currency Impact

1.9



1.3



0.9



0.5



0.7



0.6

Intercompany Adjustments

1.2



0.7



0.6



0.4



—



―

As Adjusted

6.9



4.0



3.4



2.1



-1.0



-33.2

Protiviti























As Reported

21.5



16.6



18.3



15.7



16.5



4.1

Billing Days Impact

1.5



0.3



-1.4



0.1



-1.6



-0.1

Currency Impact

1.7



1.2



0.8



0.3



0.6



0.5

Intercompany Adjustments

-7.4



-4.3



-3.1



-2.0



—



―

As Adjusted

17.3



13.8



14.6



14.1



15.5



4.5

Total























As Reported

5.2



4.1



5.9



3.8



2.6



-26.9

Billing Days Impact

1.4



0.2



-1.4



0.0



-1.4



-0.1

Currency Impact

1.9



1.3



0.9



0.5



0.7



0.6

As Adjusted

8.5



5.6



5.4



4.3



1.9



-26.4



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020 Temporary and consultant staffing

































As Reported

3.4



3.5



5.7



3.0



2.0



-31.7

Billing Days Impact

1.7



0.3



-1.2



0.2



-1.5



0.0

Currency Impact

—



—



—



—



—



―

As Adjusted

5.1



3.8



4.5



3.2



0.5



-31.7



























Permanent placement staffing























As Reported

10.0



6.6



6.5



3.0



-4.9



-51.6

Billing Days Impact

1.8



0.3



-1.2



0.2



-1.4



0.0

Currency Impact

—



—



—



—



—



―

As Adjusted

11.8



6.9



5.3



3.2



-6.3



-51.6



























Total staffing























As Reported

4.0



3.8



5.8



3.0



1.3



-33.7

Billing Days Impact

1.7



0.3



-1.3



0.2



-1.5



0.0

Currency Impact

—



—



—



—



—



―

As Adjusted

5.7



4.1



4.5



3.2



-0.2



-33.7



























Protiviti























As Reported

14.9



14.7



17.5



17.3



21.3



6.4

Billing Days Impact

1.9



0.4



-1.3



0.2



-1.8



-0.1

Currency Impact

—



—



—



—



—



―

As Adjusted

16.8



15.1



16.2



17.5



19.5



6.3



























Total























As Reported

5.7



5.6



7.9



5.6



4.7



-26.5

Billing Days Impact

1.7



0.4



-1.3



0.1



-1.5



0.0

Currency Impact

—



—



—



—



—



―

As Adjusted

7.4



6.0



6.6



5.7



3.2



-26.5



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020 Temporary and consultant staffing

































As Reported

-3.7



-5.9



-5.0



-4.8



-3.8



-31.8

Billing Days Impact

0.4



-0.2



-1.6



-0.4



-1.4



0.0

Currency Impact

8.1



5.7



3.8



2.4



3.3



2.9

Intercompany Adjustments

5.4



3.5



2.6



1.8



—



―

As Adjusted

10.2



3.1



-0.2



-1.0



-1.9



-28.9



























Permanent placement staffing























As Reported

4.9



-0.6



-2.1



-5.3



-15.9



-45.0

Billing Days Impact

0.3



-0.2



-1.5



-0.4



-1.1



-0.1

Currency Impact

7.6



5.2



3.0



1.6



2.4



1.9

As Adjusted

12.8



4.4



-0.6



-4.1



-14.6



-43.2



























Total staffing























As Reported

-2.5



-5.1



-4.6



-4.8



-5.6



-33.8

Billing Days Impact

0.3



-0.2



-1.6



-0.6



-1.3



-0.1

Currency Impact

8.0



5.6



3.7



2.3



3.2



2.8

Intercompany Adjustments

4.7



3.0



2.2



1.6



—



―

As Adjusted

10.5



3.3



-0.3



-1.5



-3.7



-31.1



























Protiviti























As Reported

48.8



23.2



21.2



10.4



1.3



-3.9

Billing Days Impact

0.3



-0.1



-1.8



-0.6



-1.4



0.0

Currency Impact

7.1



5.0



3.5



1.4



2.5



2.4

Intercompany Adjustments

-37.3



-18.7



-13.6



-7.9



—



―

As Adjusted

18.9



9.4



9.3



3.3



2.4



-1.5



























Total























As Reported

3.7



-1.0



-0.7



-2.2



-4.4



-28.4

Billing Days Impact

0.4



-0.1



-1.6



-0.5



-1.3



0.0

Currency Impact

7.8



5.5



3.7



2.1



3.0



2.7

As Adjusted

11.9



4.4



1.4



-0.6



-2.7



-25.7



