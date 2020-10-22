Robert Half Reports Third-Quarter Financial Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, net income was $76 million, or $.67 per share, on revenues of $1.190 billion. Net income for the prior year's third quarter was $117 million, or $1.01 per share, on revenues of $1.552 billion.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income was $212 million, or $1.87 per share, on revenues of $3.805 billion. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income was $342 million, or $2.92 per share, on revenues of $4.537 billion.

"We are very pleased that third-quarter and early October results reflect consistent weekly and monthly sequential gains across our divisions," said M. Keith Waddell, president and CEO of Robert Half. "Protiviti had another outstanding quarter, reporting its 12th consecutive quarter of year-on-year revenue gains, leveraging a strong pipeline of diversified services offerings, including particularly robust growth from the blended solutions with our staffing operations. We were also pleased with the quarter-on-quarter growth in our staffing divisions, led by our permanent placement and OfficeTeam divisions."

Waddell added, "Return on invested capital for the company was 25.8 percent in the third quarter."

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. The company's specialized staffing divisions include Accountemps®, Robert Half® Finance & Accounting and Robert Half® Management Resources, for temporary, full-time and senior-level project professionals, respectively, in the fields of accounting and finance; OfficeTeam®, for highly skilled administrative support professionals; Robert Half® Technology, for project and full-time technology professionals; Robert Half® Legal, for project and full-time staffing of lawyers, paralegals and legal support personnel; and The Creative Group®, for creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations professionals. Robert Half also is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

Certain information contained in this press release and its attachments may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the company's future operating results or financial positions. These statements may be identified by words such as "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "intend", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", or variations or negatives thereof, or by similar or comparable words or phrases. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of U.S. or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate its spread; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the United States or foreign countries where the company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for temporary employment or the company's ability to attract candidates; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the company's services; on the company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its temporary employees, or for events impacting its temporary employees on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the company in attracting, training, and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the company's SEC filings; the ability of the company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the company will incur as a result of healthcare reform legislation may adversely affect the company's profit margins or the demand for the company's services; the possibility that the company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted; and the possibility that the company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls and as a result suffer errors in its financial reporting.

Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.

Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. The company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this release.

ATTACHED :

Summary of Operations Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Financial Measures



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter

Ended September 30,

Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)















Service revenues $ 1,189,897



$ 1,552,132



$ 3,804,914



$ 4,537,047

Costs of services 722,551



905,854



2,306,630



2,648,779

















Gross margin 467,346



646,278



1,498,284



1,888,268

















Selling, general and administrative expenses 390,799



484,837



1,240,879



1,454,374

Income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts (1) (26,095)



(1,450)



(34,630)



(34,628)

Amortization of intangible assets 334



339



1,002



1,022

Interest income, net (202)



(1,230)



(1,264)



(3,768)

















Income before income taxes 102,510



163,782



292,297



471,268

Provision for income taxes 26,761



46,601



80,437



129,677

















Net income $ 75,749



$ 117,181



$ 211,860



$ 341,591

















Diluted net income per share $ .67



$ 1.01



$ 1.87



$ 2.92

















Shares:













Basic 112,809



115,181



112,953



116,203

Diluted 113,355



115,868



113,444



116,934





(1) During the quarter, the Company changed its presentation of selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses to exclude gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. Under these plans, employees direct the investment of their account balances, and the Company makes cash deposits into an investment trust consistent with these directions. Going forward, changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations noted above will continue to be included in SG&A or, in the case of Protiviti, direct cost, while investment income will be presented separately. Reclassifications have been made to prior periods' consolidated financial statements to conform to the current presentation. These reclassifications had no impact to previously reported income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)



Quarter

Ended September 30,

Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) SERVICE REVENUES:





























Accountemps $ 351,598



29.6 %

$ 501,905



32.4 %

$ 1,173,024



30.8 %

$ 1,486,571



32.8 % OfficeTeam 173,685



14.6 %

267,023



17.2 %

549,963



14.4 %

781,607



17.2 % Robert Half Technology 161,007



13.5 %

195,630



12.6 %

519,687



13.7 %

567,517



12.5 % Robert Half Management Resources 154,917



13.0 %

200,421



12.9 %

531,826



14.0 %

591,660



13.1 % Elimination of intersegment revenues (1) (59,816)



(5.0) %

(46,518)



(3.0) %

(147,603)



(3.9) %

(121,555)



(2.7) % Temporary and consultant staffing 781,391



65.7 %

1,118,461



72.1 %

2,626,897



69.0 %

3,305,800



72.9 % Permanent placement staffing 87,203



7.3 %

134,582



8.6 %

278,722



7.4 %

407,038



8.9 % Protiviti 321,303



27.0 %

299,089



19.3 %

899,295



23.6 %

824,209



18.2 % Total $ 1,189,897



100.0 %

$ 1,552,132



100.0 %

$ 3,804,914



100.0 %

$ 4,537,047



100.0 %































GROSS MARGIN:





























Temporary and consultant staffing $ 293,318



37.5 %

$ 423,939



37.9 %

$ 985,616



37.5 %

$ 1,257,241



38.0 % Permanent placement staffing 87,043



99.8 %

134,354



99.8 %

278,229



99.8 %

406,300



99.8 % Protiviti 86,985



27.1 %

87,985



29.4 %

234,439



26.1 %

224,727



27.3 % Total $ 467,346



39.3 %

$ 646,278



41.6 %

$ 1,498,284



39.4 %

$ 1,888,268



41.6 %































SEGMENT INCOME:





























Temporary and consultant staffing $ 43,779



5.6 %

$ 101,428



9.1 %

$ 165,933



6.3 %

$ 312,684



9.5 % Permanent placement staffing 10,128



11.6 %

21,817



16.2 %

20,791



7.5 %

68,718



16.9 % Protiviti 48,735



15.2 %

39,646



13.3 %

105,311



11.7 %

87,120



10.6 % Combined segment income (2) $ 102,642



8.6 %

$ 162,891



10.5 %

$ 292,035



7.7 %

$ 468,522



10.3 %































SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:





























Depreciation $ 15,588







$ 16,745







$ 47,097







$ 48,485





Capital expenditures $ 6,614







$ 16,513







$ 28,878







$ 45,138





Open market repurchases of common stock (shares) 449







1,454







1,432







3,266









































(1) Service revenues for Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology and Robert Half Management Resources include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each line of business are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

(2) Combined segment income is a non-GAAP measure described further on page 6.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)





September 30,



2020

2019



(Unaudited) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 587,000



$ 312,741

Accounts receivable, less allowances

$ 690,259



$ 852,843

Total assets

$ 2,563,092



$ 2,311,570

Total current liabilities

$ 1,052,785



$ 977,440

Notes payable, less current portion

$ 62



$ 295

Total stockholders' equity

$ 1,194,029



$ 1,111,830



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half International Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: combined segment income and as adjusted revenue growth rates.

Combined segment income is income before income taxes adjusted for interest income and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how the Company evaluates segment performance.

Variations in the Company's financial results include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, billing days, and certain intercompany adjustments. The Company provides "as adjusted" revenue growth calculations to remove the impact of these items. These calculations show the year-over-year revenue growth rates for the Company's lines of business on both a reported basis and also on an as-adjusted basis for global, U.S., and international operations. This information is presented for each of the six most recent quarters. The Company has provided this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The Company expresses year-over-year revenue changes as calculated percentages using the same number of billing days, constant currency exchange rates, and certain intercompany adjustments.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):



Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Income before income taxes $ 102,510



$ 163,782



$ 292,297



$ 471,268

Interest income, net (202)



(1,230)



(1,264)



(3,768)

Amortization of intangible assets 334



339



1,002



1,022

Combined segment income $ 102,642



$ 162,891



$ 292,035



$ 468,522



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Adjusted)

2019

2020

2019

2020

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3 Global













































Accountemps 1.3

3.2

1.6

0.0

-33.0

-29.9

2.7

2.7

2.1

-0.7

-32.3

-30.2 OfficeTeam -2.6

0.5

-3.7

-5.0

-48.0

-35.0

-1.1

0.1

-3.1

-5.7

-47.8

-35.8 RH Technology 6.0

5.4

6.2

7.8

-14.5

-17.7

7.7

5.2

7.0

6.8

-14.2

-18.2 RH Management Resources 6.8

10.3

7.1

8.1

-15.5

-22.7

14.0

13.9

10.3

7.5

-14.8

-23.5 Elimination of intersegment revenues (1) 25.2

30.8

21.6

26.7

7.8

28.6

25.8

29.3

21.6

24.9

7.7

28.2 Temporary and consultant staffing 1.4

3.2

1.3

0.7

-31.7

-30.1

3.7

3.4

2.2

0.0

-31.2

-30.7 Permanent placement staffing 4.3

3.8

0.4

-8.4

-49.6

-35.2

6.2

3.4

0.9

-9.0

-49.1

-35.7 Total staffing 1.7

3.3

1.2

-0.3

-33.7

-30.7

4.0

3.4

2.1

-1.0

-33.2

-31.2 Protiviti 16.6

18.3

15.7

16.5

4.1

7.4

13.8

14.6

14.1

15.5

4.5

6.4 Total 4.1

5.9

3.8

2.6

-26.9

-23.3

5.6

5.4

4.3

1.9

-26.4

-23.9















































United States













































Temporary and consultant staffing 3.5

5.7

3.0

2.0

-31.7

-31.0

3.8

4.5

3.2

0.5

-31.7

-31.3 Permanent placement staffing 6.6

6.5

3.0

-4.9

-51.6

-37.1

6.9

5.3

3.2

-6.3

-51.6

-37.3 Total staffing 3.8

5.8

3.0

1.3

-33.7

-31.6

4.1

4.5

3.2

-0.2

-33.7

-31.9 Protiviti 14.7

17.5

17.3

21.3

6.4

10.8

15.1

16.2

17.5

19.5

6.3

10.3 Total 5.6

7.9

5.6

4.7

-26.5

-23.3

6.0

6.6

5.7

3.2

-26.5

-23.7















































International













































Temporary and consultant staffing -5.9

-5.0

-4.8

-3.8

-31.8

-27.0

3.1

-0.2

-1.0

-1.9

-28.9

-28.4 Permanent placement staffing -0.6

-2.1

-5.3

-15.9

-45.0

-30.9

4.4

-0.6

-4.1

-14.6

-43.2

-31.7 Total staffing -5.1

-4.6

-4.8

-5.6

-33.8

-27.6

3.3

-0.3

-1.5

-3.7

-31.1

-28.9 Protiviti 23.2

21.2

10.4

1.3

-3.9

-5.0

9.4

9.3

3.3

2.4

-1.5

-8.0 Total -1.0

-0.7

-2.2

-4.4

-28.4

-23.4

4.4

1.4

-0.6

-2.7

-25.7

-25.0



(1) Service revenues for Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology and Robert Half Management Resources include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each line of business are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. In order to calculate "Constant Currency" revenue growth rates, as reported amounts are retranslated using foreign exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all lines of business. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by comparable periods having different billing days, the company calculates "same billing day" revenue growth rates by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the calculated number of billing days for that period to arrive at a "per billing day" amount. The "same billing day" growth rates are then calculated based upon the "per billing day" amounts.

Intercompany Adjustments. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by the impact of certain intercompany adjustments, applicable comparative period revenues are reclassified to conform with the current period presentation.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days, constant currency fluctuations, and certain intercompany adjustments are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein on Pages 8-10.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020 Accountemps























As Reported

1.3



3.2



1.6



0.0



-33.0



-29.9

Billing Days Impact

0.2



-1.3



0.0



-1.5



-0.1



-0.3

Currency Impact

1.2



0.8



0.5



0.8



0.8



0.0

As Adjusted

2.7



2.7



2.1



-0.7



-32.3



-30.2

OfficeTeam























As Reported

-2.6



0.5



-3.7



-5.0



-48.0



-35.0

Billing Days Impact

0.2



-1.3



0.0



-1.3



-0.1



-0.2

Currency Impact

1.3



0.9



0.6



0.6



0.3



-0.6

As Adjusted

-1.1



0.1



-3.1



-5.7



-47.8



-35.8

Robert Half Technology























As Reported

6.0



5.4



6.2



7.8



-14.5



-17.7

Billing Days Impact

0.3



-1.4



0.1



-1.5



-0.1



-0.2

Currency Impact

0.8



0.5



0.3



0.5



0.4



-0.3

Intercompany Adjustments

0.6



0.7



0.4



―

―

― As Adjusted

7.7



5.2



7.0



6.8



-14.2



-18.2

Robert Half Management Resources























As Reported

6.8



10.3



7.1



8.1



-15.5



-22.7

Billing Days Impact

0.3



-1.4



0.0



-1.5



-0.1



-0.2

Currency Impact

1.7



1.1



0.7



0.9



0.8



-0.6

Intercompany Adjustments

5.2



3.9



2.5



―

―

― As Adjusted

14.0



13.9



10.3



7.5



-14.8



-23.5

Elimination of intersegment revenues























As Reported

25.2



30.8



21.6



26.7



7.8



28.6

Billing Days Impact

0.2



-1.6



0.0



-1.8



-0.2



-0.4

Currency Impact

0.4



0.1



0.0



0.0



0.1



0.0

As Adjusted

25.8



29.3



21.6



24.9



7.7



28.2

Temporary and consultant staffing























As Reported

1.4



3.2



1.3



0.7



-31.7



-30.1

Billing Days Impact

0.2



-1.3



0.0



-1.4



-0.1



-0.3

Currency Impact

1.3



0.9



0.5



0.7



0.6



-0.3

Intercompany Adjustments

0.8



0.6



0.4



―

―

― As Adjusted

3.7



3.4



2.2



0.0



-31.2



-30.7

Permanent placement staffing























As Reported

4.3



3.8



0.4



-8.4



-49.6



-35.2

Billing Days Impact

0.2



-1.4



0.0



-1.4



-0.1



-0.2

Currency Impact

1.7



1.0



0.5



0.8



0.6



-0.3

As Adjusted

6.2



3.4



0.9



-9.0



-49.1



-35.7

Total staffing























As Reported

1.7



3.3



1.2



-0.3



-33.7



-30.7

Billing Days Impact

0.3



-1.4



0.0



-1.4



-0.1



-0.2

Currency Impact

1.3



0.9



0.5



0.7



0.6



-0.3

Intercompany Adjustments

0.7



0.6



0.4



―

―

― As Adjusted

4.0



3.4



2.1



-1.0



-33.2



-31.2

Protiviti























As Reported

16.6



18.3



15.7



16.5



4.1



7.4

Billing Days Impact

0.3



-1.4



0.1



-1.6



-0.1



-0.3

Currency Impact

1.2



0.8



0.3



0.6



0.5



-0.7

Intercompany Adjustments

-4.3



-3.1



-2.0



―

―

― As Adjusted

13.8



14.6



14.1



15.5



4.5



6.4

Total























As Reported

4.1



5.9



3.8



2.6



-26.9



-23.3

Billing Days Impact

0.2



-1.4



0.0



-1.4



-0.1



-0.2

Currency Impact

1.3



0.9



0.5



0.7



0.6



-0.4

As Adjusted

5.6



5.4



4.3



1.9



-26.4



-23.9



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020 Temporary and consultant staffing







As Reported

3.5



5.7



3.0



2.0



-31.7



-31.0

Billing Days Impact

0.3



-1.2



0.2



-1.5



0.0



-0.3

Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

3.8



4.5



3.2



0.5



-31.7



-31.3



























Permanent placement staffing























As Reported

6.6



6.5



3.0



-4.9



-51.6



-37.1

Billing Days Impact

0.3



-1.2



0.2



-1.4



0.0



-0.2

Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

6.9



5.3



3.2



-6.3



-51.6



-37.3



























Total staffing























As Reported

3.8



5.8



3.0



1.3



-33.7



-31.6

Billing Days Impact

0.3



-1.3



0.2



-1.5



0.0



-0.3

Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

4.1



4.5



3.2



-0.2



-33.7



-31.9



























Protiviti























As Reported

14.7



17.5



17.3



21.3



6.4



10.8

Billing Days Impact

0.4



-1.3



0.2



-1.8



-0.1



-0.5

Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

15.1



16.2



17.5



19.5



6.3



10.3



























Total























As Reported

5.6



7.9



5.6



4.7



-26.5



-23.3

Billing Days Impact

0.4



-1.3



0.1



-1.5



0.0



-0.4

Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

6.0



6.6



5.7



3.2



-26.5



-23.7



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020 Temporary and consultant staffing







As Reported

-5.9



-5.0



-4.8



-3.8



-31.8



-27.0

Billing Days Impact

-0.2



-1.6



-0.4



-1.4



0.0



0.0

Currency Impact

5.7



3.8



2.4



3.3



2.9



-1.4

Intercompany Adjustments

3.5



2.6



1.8



―

―

― As Adjusted

3.1



-0.2



-1.0



-1.9



-28.9



-28.4



























Permanent placement staffing























As Reported

-0.6



-2.1



-5.3



-15.9



-45.0



-30.9

Billing Days Impact

-0.2



-1.5



-0.4



-1.1



-0.1



0.0

Currency Impact

5.2



3.0



1.6



2.4



1.9



-0.8

As Adjusted

4.4



-0.6



-4.1



-14.6



-43.2



-31.7



























Total staffing























As Reported

-5.1



-4.6



-4.8



-5.6



-33.8



-27.6

Billing Days Impact

-0.2



-1.6



-0.6



-1.3



-0.1



0.0

Currency Impact

5.6



3.7



2.3



3.2



2.8



-1.3

Intercompany Adjustments

3.0



2.2



1.6



―

―

― As Adjusted

3.3



-0.3



-1.5



-3.7



-31.1



-28.9



























Protiviti























As Reported

23.2



21.2



10.4



1.3



-3.9



-5.0

Billing Days Impact

-0.1



-1.8



-0.6



-1.4



—



0.1

Currency Impact

5.0



3.5



1.4



2.5



2.4



-3.1

Intercompany Adjustments

-18.7



-13.6



-7.9



―

―

― As Adjusted

9.4



9.3



3.3



2.4



-1.5



-8.0



























Total























As Reported

-1.0



-0.7



-2.2



-4.4



-28.4



-23.4

Billing Days Impact

-0.1



-1.6



-0.5



-1.3



—



0.1

Currency Impact

5.5



3.7



2.1



3.0



2.7



-1.7

As Adjusted

4.4



1.4



-0.6



-2.7



-25.7



-25.0



