Robert Half To Host 2020 Hiring And Compensation Trends Webinar

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Join staffing firm Robert Half for a complimentary one-hour webinar, Your Guide to 2020 Hiring and Compensation Trends. Topics to be discussed include:

• The latest trends affecting the demand for talent

• Tips to improve the hiring process

• Leveraging flexible staffing models

• A checklist for recruitment and retention in 2020



WHO: Brad Carson, Senior Vice President and CFO, Arborwell

Diane Domeyer, Executive Director, The Creative Group

Jason Flanders, Executive Director, Robert Half Management Resources

Julie North, Vice President of Human Resources, Vera Bradley



WHEN: Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. PT/1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET



HOW: Register online: https://bit.ly/2OE538C





This webinar counts for one unit of continuing professional education (CPE) credit via the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA).*

*CPE Information:

One unit of CPE credit will be offered for this webinar (field of study: Personnel/HR).

Advanced preparation: None

Program level: Overview

Delivery method: Group internet-based

Prerequisites: Recommended attendees include senior managers, hiring managers, decision makers and organizational leaders.

Refund policy: Not applicable

For more information regarding the refund, complaint and program cancellation policies, please email cpeprograms@roberthalf.com.

Not all state accountancy boards accept online training courses for CPE credit. Please check with your state board's CPE requirements prior to taking any online course for credit.

Accounting and finance professionals outside of the U.S. should check with their country's accountancy board to confirm acceptance of NASBA CPE credits.

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com. For additional management and career advice, visit the Robert Half blog at roberthalf.com/blog.

Robert Half is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org/.

