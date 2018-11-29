Robert Half To Present Webinar On Hot Hiring Trends For 2019

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Join hiring experts from Robert Half and other leading companies for the complimentary, one-hour webinar Hot Hiring: Need-to-Know Trends for the Employment Market in 2019. The following topics will be discussed:



• The current job market and what it means for hiring managers



• Recruiting challenges affecting multiple professions



• Recruiting and retention strategies in a tight employment market



• Compensation trends



• The importance of onboarding and how to do it right



WHO: LaCinda Clem, Executive Director, Robert Half

Chris Lozipone, Director of Finance, Constellation Brands

Paul McDonald, Senior Executive Director, Robert Half

Wendy M. Pfeiffer, CIO, Nutanix



WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at 11 a.m. PT/1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET



HOW: Register online: https://bit.ly/2yWpczA.





This webinar counts for one unit of continuing professional education (CPE) credit via the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy.*

*CPE Information:

One unit of CPE credit will be offered for this webinar (field of study: Personnel/HR).

Advanced preparation: None

Program level: Overview

Delivery method: Group Internet-based

Prerequisites: None

Refund policy: Not applicable

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. The company's specialized staffing divisions include Accountemps®, Robert Half® Finance & Accounting and Robert Half® Management Resources for temporary, full-time and senior-level project professionals, respectively, in the fields of accounting and finance; OfficeTeam® for highly skilled administrative support professionals; Robert Half® Technology for project and full-time technology professionals; Robert Half® Legal for project and full-time staffing of lawyers, paralegals and legal support personnel; and The Creative Group® for creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations professionals. Robert Half also is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Robert Half is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org/.

