Robert Holobinko Joins Rebel Gail Communications As Managing Director & Chief Brand Creative Strategist

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebel Gail Communications announced today that Robert Holobinko has joined the agency as managing director and chief brand creative strategist. Holobinko has tremendous experience in omni-channel marketing and managing large cross-functional commercial teams for iconic brands including the Gap and American Eagle. His responsibilities will include new business growth, creative and strategic account lead, talent development and operational oversight. Holobinko joins the leadership team at Rebel Gail on the heels of tremendous agency growth in 2020.

Bob Holobinko

"We are very excited to have Bob on board at Rebel Gail," said Nancy Caravetta, founder and Joint-CEO at Rebel Gail. "His distinctive combination of creative brainpower and strategic acumen has already had a huge impact on the agency and his enthusiasm and leadership skills are a huge asset for both our clients and growing staff."

Prior to joining Rebel Gail, Bob spent two years as vice president of brand marketing at Gap where he led a world class global marketing team. Prior to Gap, Bob spent 10 years at American Eagle creating omni-channel traffic and commerce generating campaigns. His depth of knowledge lies in the creation of immersive, 360-degree brand experiences that resonate with the target audience to cut through the highly fragmented digital space. Bob takes a data driven marketing approach to be able to execute holistic, results-driven brand communications while maintaining the highest level of brand standards & consistency. He has personally overseen award-winning work that has been recognized by The Cassandra Report, Several Clio Awards and has been featured by The Today Show.

About Rebel Gail Communications

Rebel Gail was founded in 2015 by agency veterans Nancy Caravetta and Jessica Goldberg who built their careers in the health and beauty industries driving communications campaigns for many of the world's biggest makers of health, personal care, beauty and lifestyle brands. They combined their collective experience to form a modern 360 marketing and digital communications agency that rebels against the status quo, moves brands and, propels consumers to take action. In 2018, Rebel Gail was named one of the most powerful beauty firms by The Observer. For more information visit: rebelgail.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Rebel Gail Communications, 212.675.8555, [email protected]

SOURCE Rebel Gail Communications

Related Links

http://rebelgail.com

