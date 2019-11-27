WOONSOCKET, R.I., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert J. Kubaska, DMD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor for his outstanding contributions to the field of medicine as a Dentist at his Private Practice.

Renowned in the community, Dr. Kubaska's private practice provides preventative and regular maintenance treatments such as cleanings, fluoride treatments, X-rays (to look for cavities), cavity fillings, advice on proper brushing, flossing, and rinsing for the prevention of plaque buildup.



Robert J. Kubaska, DMD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

With over 36 years of experience in his field, Dr. Kubaska has some advice for those new to the industry: "You have to like the field and find an area in dentistry that you are passionate about and develop an expertise in that area." With a focus in Restorative dentistry, Endodontics, and restoring dental implants, Dr. Kubaska was always interested in chemistry and went from being a "lab person" to deciding to become a "community person." As to his key to success, Dr. Kubaska states, "I come to work every day to do my best work and I take pride in having a great team."

Dr. Kubaska is also a regular participant in the Rhode Island Mission of Mercy, a yearly weekend long dental clinic where health professionals provide free dental care to those in need.

Dr Kubaska is a member of the Rhode Dental Association and a life member of the American Dental Association. He is also a past president of the Greater Woonsocket District Dental Society.

Outside of work, Dr. Kubaska enjoys skiing, open water swimming and sprint level triathlons; he also loves music and is a huge Neil Young fan.



Passed down through his genes, Robert's father was a dentist. He dedicates this recognition to his father, Dr. John T. Kubaska, who put him on the path to going into dentistry. Robert also dedicates this recognition to his mentor, Dr. Eugene Best, an expert in periodontics and prosthodontics, who inspired Robert to be a "not so general dentist."

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

