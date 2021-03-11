Robert J. Spicer, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

FRISCO, Texas, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert J. Spicer, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Doctor in the field of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and acknowledgment of his professional excellence as a Physiatrist with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

Board-certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician Dr. Spicer have led a remarkable career having accrued 20 years of vast knowledge and professional experience in his field. In his current capacity, he specializes in pain management and interventional treatment combined with his specialty expertise in chronic pain, EMG/Nerve Conduction Studies, Nerve Damage, Surgery Recovery, and rehabilitation, Sports medicine, Injury, and Prosthetics. With a strong focus on rehabilitation, restoration of function and a return to a high quality of life, Dr. Spicer serves as a Physiatrist at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center in Mansfield, Texas and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area.

An academic scholar, Dr. Spicer completed his undergraduate studies with his Bachelors of Science degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry from Austin Peay State University. Subsequently, he received his Masters of Science degree in Biology at Tennessee State University. His distinguished career after he obtained his Medical Degree from Meharry Medical College, completed his internal medicine internship at East Tennessee State University, James H. Quillen College of Medicine, in Johnson City, TN, and completed his Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation residency at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. Then, he completed an Interventional Spine, Sports, & Musculoskeletal Medicine fellowship at the University of Florida, Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation in Gainsville, FL. During his time there, Dr. Spicer helped establish the Spine Care Team servicing the University of Florida athletes and students. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Spicer is board certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

A frontrunner in his field, Dr. Spicer remains abreast of the latest innovations by maintaining active memberships with professional organizations including the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and the Spine Intervention Society.

