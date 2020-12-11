Robert James Fink MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert James Fink MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Leading Orthopedic Surgeon in the field of Medicine and for his unwavering commitment at Gold Coast Orthopedic Spine and Hand Surgery.

Robert James Fink, MD

Dr. Robert James Fink has been practicing in Chicago for 36 years. He is renowned as one of three orthopedic surgeons in Chicago performing endoscopic minimally invasive back surgery for the removal of herniated disks, bulging protruded and exuded disks. Dr Fink also does kyphoplasty, SI joint fusions, epidural steroid injections, facet injections, and trigger point injections to the spine. Dr. Fink began his career in trauma orthopedic surgery, performing fracture work at seven different hospitals in Chicago and treating fractures of the proximal humerus, elbow, forearm, wrist, hand, hip, femur, knee, tibial, ankle, and foot. Dr. Fink still performs trauma orthopedic surgery but now to a lesser degree.

In his current capacity, Dr. Fink is performing more arthroscopic surgical procedures. He repairs rotator cuffs in the shoulder, releases impingement in the shoulder, repairs biceps lesions in the shoulder, removes loose bodies in the shoulder, treats dislocations in the shoulder, and still does fractures in the shoulder and proximal humerus. He performs arthroscopy in the knee, repairs medial and lateral meniscal tears, reconstructs the anterior cruciate ligament, removes synovium for synovitis, removes loose bodies, and aids in fracture reductions for fracture about the knee. He performs arthroscopy surgery of the ankle to remove loose bodies for impingement for chondromalacia, then aids in fracture reduction, and ankle fractures. He performs arthroscopic surgery in the wrist for torn triangular fiber cartilage, synovitis, and loose bodies in the wrist and to aid in distal radius fractures. Dr. Fink also does total joint replacement in the knee, hip, and shoulder. He does hand surgery for carpal syndrome, trigger fingers, masses and other hand problems.

Dr. Fink takes care of personal injury patients that were involved in car accidents, motorcycle accidents, slip and falls, plane or helicopter accidents and other personal injuries that injure the back, knee, hip, ankle, foot, shoulder,, elbow, wrist, and hand. He will also take care of the workman's compensation cases that involved the back, hip, knee, ankle, foot, shoulder, elbow, wrist, and hand. Patients are allowed a second opinion. If the company doctor sends them back to work, Dr. Fink would be happy to see these patients. Dr. Fink's main office at Goldcoast Orthopedic Spine and Hand Surgery is at 7200 North Western Avenue, 2nd Floor, Chicago, IL 60645. Dr. Fink also sees the patient at 1925 East 95th Street, 2nd Floor, Chicago, IL. Dr. Fink goes to Elgin, where he sees the patients at 19th Clock Tower Plaza, Elgin, IL. He sees the patients in Homewood at 1757 Ridge Road, Suite 102, Homewood, IL, and Dr. Fink sees the patients in Naperville at 3033 Ogden Avenue, Suite 110, Lisle, IL. The main office number is (312) 654-8800, and they will arrange office visits at any location close to the patient's office. Office email is [email protected].

In light of his academic achievements, Dr. Fink obtained his medical degree at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine in 1978. He followed this with a surgical internship at Michael Reese Hospital. He followed this with an orthopedic surgery residency at Mount Sinai Hospital. Dr. Fink has become board-certified by both the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and the American Board of Physicians and Surgeons. Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in his field, Dr. Fink maintained active memberships with the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, The Illinois Orthopedic Society, and the Arthroscopy Association of North America.



Dr. Fink was chairman dept Orthopaedic surgery Water Tower Surgical Center- First administration. Chairman dept Orthopaedic surgery Healthfirst clinics.



As a testament to his professional excellence, Dr. Fink received the Elderly Distress Award by the former Mayor of Chicago, Harold Washington. He was awarded this after he performed two total hip replacements on a nursing home patient who was confined to the bed.



To learn more, please visit https://drrobertfink.weebly.com/home/dr-robert-fink-chicago-surgeon and https://www.facebook.com/ChicagoSpineSurgery/videos/minimally-invasive-spine-surgery-dr-robert-fink-chicago-il/262598977459334/

