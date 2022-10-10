Robert L. Doyle, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert L. Doyle, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Healthcare Professional in the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry field, acknowledging his professional excellence at Massachusetts General Hospital and McLean Hospital.

Robert L. Doyle, MD

An established child and adolescent psychiatrist, Dr. Doyle began his career in 1998. He maintained an active outpatient practice at Massachusetts General Hospital and McLean Hospital while focusing on research. The doctor spent five years working with faculty and staff at Harvard University Health Services before changing direction to primarily inpatient child and adolescent psychiatry. He has extensive experience treating ADHD mood disorders and anxiety disorders as a clinical researcher in the Pediatric Psychopharmacology Research Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Doyle is the Assistant Medical Director of the McLean-Franciscan Child and Adolescent Inpatient Program and works part-time as an Instructor in Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Doyle knew he wanted to be in the medical field from a young age. He first became a dentist and worked in the dental field for about four years when he decided to return to school and become a psychiatrist. He is passionate about his work and does research in many areas, including how inflammation affects the body.

In the early days of his academic career, Dr. Doyle graduated with his Bachelor of Science degrees in Microbiology and Zoology and a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts from Louisiana State University. He earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the Louisiana State University School of Dentistry. He then received his Medical Degree from the Louisiana State University Medical Center and his Master of Arts degree in Humanities from the Louisiana State University Graduate School. Wanting to further his education, Dr. Doyle completed his residency in Psychiatry and his fellowship in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in 1996 and 1998, respectively. Finally, he completed an additional fellowship in psychosomatic medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital in 1999. The doctor is board-certified in psychiatry and child and adolescent psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN). The ABPN is a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to serving the professions of psychiatry and neurology.

Among his other roles, the doctor is on the Editorial Board of The International Journal of Immunology and Pharmacology, recently cited as one of Italy's top ten scientific journals. In his first two years of practice at Mass General and McLean Hospital, he was honored with three Mass General Brigham in Excellence Awards.

In addition to his medical and teaching excellence, Dr. Doyle also enjoys design, such as architecture and interior design.

