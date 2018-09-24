BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Lawrence Beal is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Prominent Real Estate Professional for 2018 in the field of Real Estate in recognition of his role as Senior Officer of Related Beal, Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

A copious, integrated real estate firm, Related Beal, Inc is located in the heart of the Boston, Massachusetts area. The firm is adept in handling matters with regards to, "all assets, classes and storied local experience in life sciences, commercial and residential development, property management and real estate investments. " A leader in the real estate industry, Related Beal is equipped in handling matters focused on development, acquisitions, management, finance, marketing and sales. Dedicated to customer satisfaction, the company specializes in real estate development, affordable workforce housing, property management, brokerage services and advisory. With an astute team of professionals at the firm, the real estate office is dedicated to ensuring their clients receive hands on care in a timely and professional manner.



With over fifty years of experience in the field of real estate, Robert Lawrence Beal is renowned for his contributions to the industry. Former President and Senior Officer of Beal & Co., Inc., also known as Related Beal, throughout his career, Beal has attained expertise within the areas of both commercial and residential real estate and is now currently pursuing his philanthropic endeavors. An illustrious expert within the field, Beal is specialized in residential and commercial real estate.



Early in his career, Beal graduated Harvard College with honors in 1963. Later, he would continue onto attending Harvard Business School where he graduated in 1965.



A vibrant member within the community, Beal has charitably served many organizations with his time, talent, and resources, including the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (former overseer and trustee), the Massachusetts Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Chairman, Council of Fellows), the Boston Zoological Society (former Chair), the Museum of Fine Arts (Board of Overseers), the Combined Jewish Arts and Culture and is on the Board of the United Way of Massachusetts Bay. Recently, Beal has been appointed as Director of the Old North Foundation and Trustee of Tufts Medical Center.



In an effort to further enhance his professional development, Beal is an esteemed member of several organizations locally and internationally. Past Director and Chairman of the Artery Business Committee, and a Past President of the Greater Boston Real Estate Board, Beal is the former Chair of the Boston Municipal Research Bureau, Chair of the Taubman Center for State and Local Government at Harvard as well as the Chair of the School of Social Science, Urban Affairs and Public Policy at Northeastern University.



In recognition of his professional achievements, Beal has been featured in numerous Who's Who Publications including Marquis, Who's Who of Emerging Leaders and Who's Who in Finance and Business.



Beal dedicates this recognition to his nephew, Bruce Beal, Jr., who is the President of the Related Company in New York. Both are looking forward to continued growth and success in the future in the family.



For more information, please visit: www.bealco.com or http://www.relatedbeal.com/OurCompany/.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

