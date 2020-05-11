Robert Mulholland Joins Steward Partners Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Holdings, LLC (Steward), the holding company for Steward Partners Global Advisory, announced today that Bob Mulholland has joined the firm's Board of Directors as its twelfth member.

Mr. Mulholland is a long-time financial veteran with more than thirty-six years of experience in the industry. He spent twenty-five years at Merrill Lynch, starting as an advisor and then eventually becoming Head of Merrill Lynch's Client Relationship Group, encompassing 14,400 advisors in North and South America. Bob spent five years as President of Sound Securities, LLC, an execution-only broker/dealer. He would go on to transition to UBS in 2009, where he served as Head of The Wealth Management Advisor Group. In that role he oversaw nearly 7,000 advisors, including UBS' investment products and services platform, and was instrumental in the revival and turnaround at UBS. He retired from the firm in 2015.

"Bob is a proven leader in the financial industry and we are excited to welcome someone with his level of expertise to Steward Partners' board of directors," said Jim Gold, Chief Executive Officer at Steward Partners. "His strong experience will be instrumental in helping us as we continue to grow, and we're looking forward to working together to further Steward Partners' vision."

"We conducted an exhaustive search to find someone who would further strengthen our board's breadth of talent and experience, and we're thrilled to welcome Bob," said Hy Saporta, President of Steward Partners. "His unique perspective will make an important and positive impact on our firm going forward."

"Steward remains focused on being the best in the business, and we are grateful to have leaders like Bob helping to guide our firm into the future," added Michael McMahon, Steward Partners' Board Chairman. "Bob has demonstrated remarkable leadership in the face of difficult challenges over the course of his impressive career, and we are pleased to add him to our growing board."

"I was drawn to Steward because of its unique model offering, its commitment to putting clients first and the partnership that is created with advisors as equity owners" said Mulholland. "The firm continues to stand out in an increasingly competitive market, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members to help Steward achieve its full potential."

Mr. Mulholland is a graduate of Lehigh University and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard University. He is the twelfth member of Steward Partners' board, most recently following Rob Jackowitz, who joined the board in December of last year.

For more information, visit Steward Partners at www.stewardpartners.com/.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Plymouth Meeting, PA., Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX., and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,100 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $774 billion.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

SOURCE Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC

