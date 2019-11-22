Robert Parker Wine Advocate, a Michelin Company, Launches an Exclusive Selection of Wine Discoveries

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As an introduction to the New York City Matter of Taste wine tasting event, the Robert Parker Wine Advocate's team gathered to launch the very first selection of our wine reviewers' favorites: their 10 discoveries of the year. True to Robert Parker's vision to independently evaluate and highlight wines from all around the world, this innovative move will encourage wine lovers to explore new territories and learn about the passionate work of wine makers.

In Gabriel Kruether's MICHELIN two-starred restaurant, our team of wine critics demonstrated their commitment for bringing to the public's knowledge the talents of tomorrow, beyond their already extensive annual review of fine wines. We are pleased to reveal that RPWA's team "coup de coeur" for 2019 are:

2017 Lismore Estate Reserve Chardonnay, Western Cape, South Africa

2017 Scar of the Sea Chardonnay Seven Leagues, Santa Maria Valley, California

2015 Charles Perez Côtes du Roussillon Les Aspres MVD MMXV, Roussillon, France

Chambers Rosewood Vineyards Rare Muscat (Multi-Vintage), Rutherglen, Australia

2016 Poesia, Saint Emilion, Bordeaux

2015 Domaines Lupier La Dama, Navarra, Spain

2011 Kir-Yianni Diaporos Block 5, Macedonia , Greece

, 2017 Planeta Sicilia Carricante Eruzione 1614, Etna , Sicily, Italy

, 2017 Martin Muthenthaler Riesling Viesslinger Stern, Wachau, Austria

2013 NV Ulysse Collin Extra Brut Blanc de Blancs Les Roises, Champagne, France

By becoming a 100 percent shareholder of RPWA, Michelin affirms the fruitful collaboration initiated in 2017, during which time the complementary know-how and offers of the two entities were confirmed. This full integration will ensure the long-term synergies between oenology and gastronomy through the pursuit of experiences based on food and wine pairing, as well as the creation of new digital content and services.

"Leading RPWA's passionate teams is not only thrilling, but also an incredible opportunity to combine the strengths of the MICHELIN Guide and the Wine Advocate," said Nicolas Achard, newly appointed CEO of RPWA. "People curious about wine and gastronomy will be offered a unique set of experiences thanks to the internationally-recognized know-how and independent, unbiased selections of both companies."

The new team's ambitions include reaffirming its role as the worldwide reference for wine, by expanding RPWA's geographical footprint along with the ever-increasing interest for wine culture in historical as well as emerging wine markets, developing a digital eco-system combining gastronomy and wine and providing exclusive experiences.

"Our entire team of reviewers looks forward to pursuing this one-of-a-kind mission to achieve the company's new strategic ambitions that will strengthen our relationship with our subscribers," said Lisa Perrotti-Brown, editor-in-chief for RPWA in the United States.

About Michelin

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility, sustainably; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 170 countries, has more than 125,000 employees and operates 67 tire production facilities which together produced around 190 million tires in 2018.

(www.michelin.com)

About Robert Parker Wine Advocate

Founded by the American Robert M. Parker in 1978, Robert Parker Wine Advocate is the international authority on wine. Robert Parker Wine Advocate`s mission is to provide its audience with an independent and expert review of wines from all over the world. The Wine Advocate`s affirmed independence with regard to wine producers and the wine trade is the key to producing unbiased, credible reviews. Robert Parker Wine Advocate has over many years acquired an international reputation that remains solidly anchored and trusted by wine collectors all over the world. Today, the wine publication produces nearly 30,000 wine reviews annually. Robert Parker Wine Advocate is headquartered in Singapore with offices in Napa (USA) and Hong Kong. Through a website and a mobile application, subscribers to the Wine Advocate get access to a database of more 300,000 wine tasting notes, as well as regular articles, videos, expert recommendations and analysis on wine.

(www.RobertParker.com)

