Robert Redford's Sundance Opens New Store in Tucson, Arizona

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sundance, a premier lifestyle retailer of women's and men's apparel, footwear, jewelry, accessories, art, and home décor, announces the opening of its newest store in Tucson, Ariz. This store, located at La Encantada, will host its grand opening weekend celebration beginning on Thursday, November 15, 2018.

The La Encantada store is located at 2905 East Skyline Drive in Tucson. It is an exciting area experiencing tremendous growth in both industry and culture. Sundance CEO Matey Erdos shares, "We are pleased to open our second Arizona retail store located at La Encantada in Tucson. Tucson is a vibrant and forward-thinking community, one rooted in heritage and rich in arts and culture. Sundance takes great pride in celebrating the spirit of freedom, independence and creativity. Tucson is a clear fit for the Sundance brand through our mutual appreciation for creative expression."

Erdos continues, "The Tucson store is a spectacular location that brings the beauty and authenticity of the Sundance lifestyle to life. We have created an experience that is not commonly found in the marketplace; an experience that is aspirational and artistic, guided by a strong sense of discovery, storytelling and conversation. The store is thoughtfully curated with the exclusive and quality product the brand is known for. By offering a distinctive shopping experience, one that is true to the brand, we are confident our loyal supporters will make it a great success."

Since 1989, Sundance has championed creativity and the arts. With a historical commitment to artisans, Sundance will donate a portion of the proceeds from the grand opening weekend to Tucson Arts Brigade, a local non-profit committed to participatory community arts with an emphasis on integrating sustainable design and facilitating inter-group opportunities for youth, elders, and adults alike. Erdos remarks, "Sundance supports the mission and work of the Tucson Arts Brigade. Since our inception, we embrace art communities and organizations who empower artists of all disciplines, and enable the individual expression of creativity through storytelling. We look forward to a longstanding relationship with the Tucson Arts Brigade."

The newest Sundance Store at La Encantada, the fourth to open in 2018, marks the fourteenth store in the company's fleet of stores. Since late 2015, Sundance has opened stores in Edina, Minn., Dallas, Texas, Southlake, Texas, Scottsdale, Ariz., Tigard, Ore., San Diego, Calif., Atlanta, Ga., Leawood, Kan., Nashville, Tenn., Deer Park, Ill., and Fairfax, Va. The company plans to expand its retail footprint over the next several years. One-of-a-kind pieces and Sundance exclusive items will continue as the cornerstones for product offerings.

About Sundance

Famed actor, director, and visionary of independent filmmaking, Robert Redford founded Sundance Catalog in 1989 to promote the works of artists and craftspeople from across the country and around the world. From a small operation run out of the attic of the old Sundance Village firehouse, Sundance has grown to become one of America's preeminent lifestyle retailers. Offering a thoughtfully curated mix of unique, premium-quality women's and men's apparel and footwear, jewelry, accessories, art and home décor, Sundance elevates the traditions of authentic American heritage into a classic and creative style.

Sundance headquarters are located in Salt Lake City, Utah. In addition to La Encantada, the company's unique product selection is available through its catalog, thirteen other retail stores in Corte Madera, Calif., Lone Tree, Colo., Edina, Minn., Dallas, Texas, Southlake, Texas, Scottsdale, Ariz., Tigard, Ore., San Diego, Calif., Alpharetta, Ga., Leawood, Kan., Nashville, Tenn., Deer Park, Ill., Fairfax, Va., an outlet store in Salt Lake City, Utah, and website www.sundancecatalog.com.

