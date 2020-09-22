Robert Roche Named UC-Berkeley CITRIS Foundry Mentor

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Roche, Founder and President, Roche Enterprises, has been named a CITRIS Foundry Mentor by the University of California – Berkeley. CITRIS Foundry, which is embedded in the premier research institution, helps innovators and entrepreneurs from the University of California-Berkeley make a significant impact on the world by tackling problems in industries ranging from clean tech to medical devices to consumer products and software. The group leverages the incredible resources and expertise at UC Berkeley, to bring innovation to market and society through coaching, access to labs, funding, and mentorship.

"I am thrilled to be part of this prestigious program which helps young entrepreneurs leverage one of the best research and startup ecosystems on the planet," stated Roche. "If it weren't for the advice and mentoring I received throughout my career, I would not be where I am today."

Roche is a serial entrepreneur, who has more than three decades of experience doing business and living in Asia and the U.S. He has founded, managed, and invested in global companies across a variety of sectors, including direct marketing/consumer goods, hospitality, real estate, financial, and logistics. He is also a dedicated civic leader and a passionate philanthropist who is involved extensively in nonprofit organizations focused on enhancing education, improving international relations, and building strong, sustainable communities.

For more information, visit: citrisfoundry.org and https://www.rocheenterprises.com

Roche Enterprises is a dynamic, global company that manages and invests in more than 50 businesses. Led by entrepreneur, civic leader, and philanthropist Robert Roche, the company manages and invests in global businesses across a variety of sectors, including direct marketing/consumer goods, hospitality, real estate, financial, and logistics.

