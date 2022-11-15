Robert Scott Duff, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Scott Duff, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his notable achievements in Neurology and in acknowledgment of his exemplary work with Mercy Healthcare System.

Robert Scott Duff, MD

A board-certified neurologist with over 25 years of experience in his field, Dr. Duff provides expert assessments of the brain, spinal cord, nerves, and muscles, orders any necessary medical tests and scans, and evaluates the results to diagnose and treat patients correctly. Currently, he serves as an on-call telemedicine physician serving 30 hospitals within the Mercy Healthcare System in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. He is additionally available to make house calls when needed.

In pursuit of his medical career, Dr. Duff obtained a Bachelor of Science in chemistry, graduating with honors in 1989 from Rippen College in Wisconsin. He earned his Medical Degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin in 1993 and completed his internal medicine internship and neurology residency at Barnes Jewish Hospital (Washington School of Medicine) in 1997. To further his training, he also received certification in cranial vascular ultrasound from the American Society of Neuroimaging through Wake Forest University.

As a result of his extensive education and expertise, the doctor is board-certified in neurology and vascular neurology. He is also a member of the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Neurology, the American Society of Neuroimaging, and the American Heart Association.

The doctor is an active community volunteer with local chapters of the American Heart Association, the ALS Association, and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. He has additionally served as a coach and manager of traveling Little League baseball teams.

Dr. Duff wishes to dedicate this honorable recognition to his mentors, David Clifford, MD, Ralph Dacey, MD, and Colin Derdyn, MD.

