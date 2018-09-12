Robert Simonds' STX Adds Country Music Superstar Blake Shelton To UGLYDOLLS Cast

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- STXfilms, a division of Robert Simonds' global, next-gen media company STX Entertainment, today announced that Blake Shelton, one of country music's biggest superstars will join previously announced co-stars Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Pitbull, Wanda Sykes and Gabriel Iglesias in its 2019 animated feature, UGLYDOLLS. Shelton will voice act and perform original songs as the character OX, the unofficial Mayor of Uglyville.

"Blake is one of country music's most talented and highly regarded artists, and his signature wit and infectious charisma lend themselves perfectly to the character of OX, who fancies himself a defacto Mayor of the Uglydolls," said Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms. "Blake joins an incredible line-up of artists already announced on this project, including his friend and colleague Kelly Clarkson, with whom he has undeniable chemistry that is as genuine as it is hilarious."

Shelton's latest album, Texoma Shore, was his sixth record to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and 11th all-genre Top 10. The singer recently won "Male Video of the Year" and took home the grand prize, "Video of the Year," at the 2018 CMT Music Awards for his smash hit song "I'll Name The Dogs." With 25 #1 singles, Grand Ole Opry member Shelton has earned a host of honors throughout his career including five consecutive CMA Male Vocalist of the Year Awards.

Unconventionality rules in UGLYDOLLS, the new animated family adventure based on the beloved toy brand. In the adorably different town of Uglyville, the free-spirited Moxy and her UglyDolls friends confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved, and ultimately discover that you don't have to be perfect to be amazing because who you truly are is what matters most.

STXfilms will release UGLYDOLLS in theaters May 10, 2019 as launch vehicle for STX Entertainment's UglyDolls franchise. An animated kids series is also underway with a full series order from premium streaming service Hulu, and Hasbro joined early on as global master toy licensee. The original motion picture soundtrack will be released by Atlantic Records.

Created as a plush toy line by David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim, the UglyDoll brand quickly gained a cult following around the world and was named Toy of the Year by the Toy Industry Association in 2006. Beloved by children, teenagers and adults alike, UglyDoll characters are distinct for their endearing "ugliness," in a wonderful "uglyverse" where differences are celebrated and embraced.

Shelton is repped by WME and Narvel Blackstock's Starstruck Entertainment.

About STXfilms

STXfilms is a division of STX Entertainment, a global, next-generation media company whose mission is to unlock the value of the direct connection stars have with their fans through the development, financing, production, marketing and distribution of film, television, VR, digital video, music and live entertainment content. It is the industry leader in transforming beyond traditional platform-driven content to creating talent-driven enterprises.

The company is led by accomplished businessman Robert Simonds and was co-founded by Bill McGlashan, managing partner of the leading global private investment firm TPG. Other investors include Hony Capital, a leading private equity firm in China; PCCW, Southeast Asia's largest Internet and cable services provider; Tencent Holdings, China's leading provider of online products and services; Liberty Global, the world's largest distribution platform; Dominic Ng, Chairman of East West Bank; New Enterprise Associates (NEA); DNS Capital (representing the business interests of Gigi Pritzker and her immediate family); and Beau Wrigley, former Chairman and CEO of the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company, among others. With these strategic relationships, the company is uniquely positioned to maximize the impact of content worldwide, with direct passage into the China market.

For more information, please visit http://www.stxentertainment.com.

About Blake Shelton

Country Music Association's 2012 "Entertainer of the Year," five-time Male Vocalist of the Year winner and GRAMMY nominee Blake Shelton continues to add to his superstar status. In November he released his album Texoma Shore, which became his sixth record to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and marked his 11th all-genre Top 10. Texoma Shore features smash hits "I Lived It" and "I'll Name The Dogs," a romantic tune that boasts more than 100 million streams and marked his 25th No. 1 song. His current single, "Turnin' Me On," is the third single from Texoma Shore. In the week following album launch, Shelton became the first artist in Country Aircheck / Mediabase history to have six songs chart simultaneously. Texoma Shore follows 2016's Gold-certified If I'm Honest, the best-selling country album release of the year, which spawned three chart-topping songs and earned him a No. 1 on both the Billboard Top Country Albums and the all-genre Top Album Sales charts.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry, Shelton has earned a host of honors throughout his career including 20 ACM nominations and both the male and overall Video of the Year trophies at the 2018 CMT Awards. As a coach for the Emmy Award-winning television show The Voice, Shelton is a six-time champion, most recently with his contestant Chloe Kohanski. Off stage, Shelton has teamed up with Ryman Hospitality to open a string of Ole Red entertainment restaurant venues, a nod to his 2001 hit of the same name. The first location in his hometown of Tishomingo, OK opened in September 2017, while the space on Nashville's lower Broadway hosted a week-long grand opening in June of 2018.

For more information and upcoming tour dates, please visit www.BlakeShelton.com and follow @BlakeShelton.

STX Social Media:

Official STX:

Official UglyDolls:

SOURCE STXfilms