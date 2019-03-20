Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton Invests in Germ-Eliminating UVC Disinfection

HAMILTON, N.J., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, has added a new member to its award-winning staff. The facility has invested in Tru-D, "Total Room ultraviolet disinfection," a UVC disinfection robot that helps keep patients and staff safe from harmful germs.

This robot delivers one automated, measured dose of UVC light to consistently disinfect an entire room during one cycle. It operates from one placement within the room, ensuring significant pathogen reduction in direct and shadowed areas. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton has invested in this technology to improve patient outcomes and drive its already low infection rates further down.

"We are excited to bring in this innovative and scientifically-validated technology to improve the experience for our patients and staff," said Richard Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

"This device will serve as a complement to our stringent manual cleaning process to add an extra layer of protection against harmful germs like C. diff, norovirus, MRSA and many others," explained Anne Dikon, RN,BSN, CIC, Director Infection Prevention.

UVC disinfection has been proven to be a chemical-free and environmentally-friendly way of providing thorough room disinfection. Invisible to the human eye, UVC wavelengths are between 200 and 300 nanometers, making them germicidal – meaning they are capable of inactivating microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses and protozoa.

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton provides a network of comprehensive health care services which include hospital care, prevention and wellness, primary and specialty medical services and diagnostic and treatment services in the community. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton has approximately 9,000 admissions annually; 99,000 outpatient visits annually and is one of the busiest emergency departments in the region with 49,000 visits annually.

Located in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, serves communities within a five-county area and includes an acute care hospital, cancer center, affiliated medical group, Lakeview Child Centers and the RWJ Fitness & Wellness Center. RWJBarnabas Health and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, in partnership with Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey - the state's only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center - brings a world class team of researchers and specialists to fight alongside you, providing close-to-home access to the latest treatment and clinical trials. For more information, visit us at www.RWJBH.org/Hamilton.

About Tru-D SmartUVC

Only Tru-D delivers one automated, measured dose of UVC light to consistently disinfect an entire room during one cycle. Operating from one placement in the room, Tru-D ensures significant pathogen reduction in direct and shadowed areas. Validated by more 20 independent studies, Tru-D's automated, measured dosing capabilities and real-time usage-tracking features make it one of the most advanced UVC disinfection systems available. To learn more, visit tru-d.com.

